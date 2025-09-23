The United States mission in Nigeria has warned that high-profile individuals who engage in corruption can be barred from receiving visas.

"Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving U.S. Visas," the post reads.

Earlier this month, Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), expressed concern that Nigeria is regarded as a nation with entrenched corruption and impunity in Africa.

The US often imposes visa bans as a strict measure to punish offenders of its values in partner countries.

In the past, the US has imposed visa restrictions on individuals in Nigeria who disrupted general elections.