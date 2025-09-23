Nigerian Community in Turkey Sympathizes With Victims of Lagos Fire Outbreak

23 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Femi Bolaji

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has expressed sympathy for victims and families affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Mandilas and Afriland buildings in Lagos.

He called for urgent support to help the victims rebuild their lives, noting that the incident had taken a heavy toll on lives and livelihoods.

"The unfortunate incident has affected many families. While we mourn the lives lost in the Afriland fire, we urge the federal government to support the victims and their families to rebuild their businesses and start afresh," he said.

Magboh added that such intervention would prevent survivors from falling into poverty or resorting to desperate measures. He also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

