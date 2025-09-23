Nigeria: Bripan - 2025 Conference to Examine Implication of New Tax Regime, Investment & Security Acts On Insolvency Processes

With Nigeria currently witnessing a significant overhaul and reform of its tax law framework, Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) has said its forthcoming 2025 conference will examine implication of the new tax laws and give insight into the New Insolvency Carve-Outs in the Investment and Securities Act 2025.

This is as the Association also pledged their commitment to work with the judiciary to deepen insolvency tools in resolving commercial and financial disputes in the country.

Speaking recently in Lagos ahead of their forthcoming conference coming up on 25th to 26th September, 2025, BRIPAN's Vice President, Mr. Albert Folorunsho, explained the association's commitment to educating businesses, stakeholders and the public on insolvency tools.

According to him, a raft of tax bills has been signed into law and some of the laws are to become operative in January 2026.

"There appears to be an air of uncertainty as to the full implications of these tax laws. A session on Nigeria's New Tax Regime: Implications for Insolvency Processes, will examine the implications of these tax laws on insolvency processes," he said.

According to him, BRIPAN has assembled judges, local and international practitioners to share knowledge and support Nigeria's efforts to address financial and commercial recovery challenges.

He noted that judges were included to enlighten them not only on legal provisions but also on the possibility of company recovery during case reviews.

He added that a dedicated judicial roundtable would allow judges to discuss challenges encountered in handling debt recovery, insolvency and turnaround management cases.

"The Judiciary is constitutionally saddled with the important responsibility of resolving disputes presented before the Courts. An option which is available to a creditor or parties in commercial or financial disputes involving indebtedness is the use of insolvency tools.

"We are committed to working with the Judiciary and this session will examine the pivotal role of Courts in engendering and deepening the use of insolvency tools for resolving commercial and financial challenges,' he noted.

Folorunsho revealed that a speaker from Singapore has been invited to attend the event which is aimed at strengthening Nigeria's adoption of alternative dispute resolution methods as they relate to insolvency practices.

"We would be examining market insights, particularly developments in insolvency and the performance of CAMA 2020, which now prioritises business rescue and restructuring. The Investments and Securities Act 2025 embodies extensive provisions relating to insolvency.

"These provisions are mainly carve-outs aimed at protecting or insulating certain market transactions and participants from the impact of a counterparty's insolvency. This session will examine the rationale for the carve-outs and their practical effects on insolvency processes," he said.

Folorunsho stated the role of banks in recovery would also be highlighted, as the conference would address credit facilities, non-performing loans and investment opportunities.

He stressed that BRIPAN remains committed to engaging creditors to restructure businesses in ways that ensure long-term sustainability in Nigeria.