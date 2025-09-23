Nigeria: 2025 Olojo Festival - Ooni Stresses Benefits of Festival

- Praises MTN, Seaman Schnapps, Adron Homes for sponsorship

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the weekend described Olojo Festival as the strongest Yoruba heritage that is creditably natural.

It would be recalled that the Olojo Festival is a culture festival in the calendar of the Ile-Ife, Osun State which is located in the Southwestern part of Nigeria

Ooni, who also offered special prayers for the development of the country in all ramifications while heralding this year Olojo Festival at a press conference in his palace, also called for development partnership from corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians for the development of the yearly festival.

Ooni, who spoke on the 'Spiritual Significance of Olojo Festival', noted that the festival holds immense spiritual importance for the people of Ife and Yoruba race worldwide.

According to him, "Yoruba race remains the largest race worldwide with the Olojo Festival as the strongest heritage which is creditably natural."

Ooni emphasised it commemorates the creation of the world according to Yoruba mythology and pays homage to Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

The Olojo Festival is a vibrant celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Ife, a in southwestern Nigeria and Yoruba race at large.

The festival will feature a variety of cultural activities, including traditional dances, music, and performances.

"The Olojo Festival dates back centuries and is deeply rooted in the history of Ife. "

"According to Yoruba mythology, it was during this festival that Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba people, descended from heaven with a chain symbolising his authority as the first king of Ife."

However, during a stakeholder meeting with the festival's partners, the monarch specifically acknowledged the outstanding sponsors and thanked them for their support and presence.

Sponsors such as Adron Homes, MTN Nigeria, and Seaman Schnapps were well represented at the event, which took place inside His Imperial Majesty's Palace in Enuwa, Ile-Ife.

At the event the Managing Director of Adron Homes, Adenike Ajobo, appreciated the Ooni and wished him a continued blessed reign.

Also, the representative of Seaman Schnapps highlighted the brand's connection to the festival's theme, Olojo, which signifies "a new dawn," and presented the Ooni with an award of celebration.

Present at the weekend event were Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi and His Royal Majesty, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde Jokotola, the Alayemoke of Ido-Osun, and Head of Empire of Madani of Wales, UK, Empress Dr. Elham Madani.