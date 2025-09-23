Liberia: EPA Warns Maryland Residents Over Violations

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) has intensified its operations in Maryland County, urging residents, businesses, and institutions to strictly comply with environmental regulations to avoid punitive actions, including fines and shutdowns.

At a press conference in Harper, EPA County Inspector James P. Pude emphasized the critical importance of safeguarding the environment for sustainable development. He stressed that every project, whether in agriculture, construction, mining, or waste management, must adhere to environmental standards and obtain proper clearance before proceeding.

"The EPA is here to protect our environment for the good of this generation and the generations to come," Inspector Pude said. "No serious development project should begin without an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment. Any project operating without environmental clearance is in violation of the law, and punitive measures will follow."

Inspector Pude also highlighted Executive Order #143, which prohibits activities that may harm Liberia's beachfronts, waterways, and wetlands, noting that these protections are especially critical in coastal Maryland.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Chemical use and registration also came under scrutiny during the press briefing. Inspector Pude stressed that all chemicals imported into the country must be registered, and facilities using chemicals, including Maryland Oil Palm Plantation and Cavalla Rubber Corporation, must obtain the necessary licenses.

"Every chemical coming into this country must be registered. Facilities using chemicals must operate with the proper licenses. Unregistered chemicals pose serious risks to human health and the environment, and we will enforce these regulations strictly," he said.

The EPA official made it clear that inspectors have the legal authority to carry out their duties without a warrant. Denying them entry into facilities or project sites will result in immediate punitive action, including fines, suspension of operations, or permanent closure.

Inspector Pude also addressed local practices that have often gone unchecked but have significant environmental and public health implications. He noted that all construction projects must be brought into environmental compliance, factories and workshops must operate with EPA permits, and community burials are prohibited, requiring all burials to be conducted at certified cemeteries. Embalming procedures must be carried out exclusively at funeral homes, not hospitals or health facilities.

"The EPA is not here to fight people or stop development. We are here to guide development in a way that protects our environment and ensures sustainability," Pude explained. "If you cooperate with the regulations, there will be no problem. But if you choose to defy them, the law will deal with you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The County EPA Boss called on citizens, local authorities, and government agencies to view environmental protection as a shared responsibility. He said that the Agency will work closely with communities, industries, and public institutions to ensure compliance while also conducting awareness campaigns throughout the county.

"Our environment is our life. If we destroy it, we destroy ourselves. The EPA will not stand by and watch Maryland County become a victim of environmental abuse," he warned.

Maryland County, which hosts major plantations and industrial operations, has seen growing concerns over environmental degradation, including deforestation, mining pollution, and coastal erosion. The EPA campaign aims to address these challenges by promoting sustainable practices and ensuring that laws are enforced fairly and consistently.

Inspector Pude concluded by reminding citizens that compliance is not optional.

"The EPA's message is simple: protect your environment, follow the law, and avoid punitive actions. Our goal is sustainable development, and every resident, business, and institution has a role to play," he said.

The EPA's operations in Maryland County mark a renewed effort to safeguard Liberia's environment while balancing development needs. Residents are encouraged to adhere to regulations, seek necessary permits, and report any violations to the Agency to maintain a healthy and sustainable environment for all.