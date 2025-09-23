Liberia: 'Make Education the Cornerstone of Development'

Liberian American educator Dr. John Wulu has called on Liberians in the diaspora to move beyond remittances and make education the centerpiece of their contribution to national development.

Speaking as Special Guest Speaker at the recent Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) National Conference, Dr. Wulu delivered a powerful and inspiring address that resonated with urgency, vision, and hope.

"Education must be the cornerstone of Liberia's development," he declared, urging the diaspora to invest in sustainable educational infrastructure, teacher training, and technology-driven learning opportunities.

Delivering his remarks under the theme "Advancing Liberia's Growth through Diaspora Investment in Education," Dr. Wulu said the message was not simply a slogan, but a call to action.

"It is a challenge for the Liberian diaspora community," he stressed. "A reminder that Liberia's future will be shaped by what we--sons and daughters of the diaspora--are willing to invest in Liberia today."

He asked the audience to hold onto one simple but powerful catchphrase:

"Enhance Liberia Diaspora, Educate Liberia, Elevate Liberia!"

Dr. Wulu reflected on the global impact of diaspora communities, noting how their contributions have changed nations. He reminded the audience that Liberians abroad send hundreds of millions of dollars annually to support families, education, and healthcare back home, but said the time had come to go further.

"Beyond remittances lies a greater untapped potential--the capacity of the Liberian diaspora to invest in vocational and technical institutions, to connect Liberia to global markets, and to drive innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship," he said.

Calling education "the bridge between poverty and prosperity, between conflict and peace, between stagnation and growth," Dr. Wulu emphasized that Liberia's recovery and progress depend on investments in human capital.

"Every nation that has risen from struggle to strength did so because it chose to invest in the minds of its children and youth," he said. "Liberia must be no exception."

He highlighted the current challenges--schools without adequate books or trained teachers, children left behind due to poverty, and a lack of modern infrastructure--arguing that it was not just the responsibility of government or international donors.

"This is our problem--and therefore, we must be ready to provide and implement our solution," Dr. Wulu said.

Outlining practical steps, Dr. Wulu urged the diaspora to build and equip schools across Liberia, sponsor scholarships so no child is denied learning due to poverty and develop teacher training programs to improve classroom quality. He also called for the introduction of digital tools such as robotics, AI, and data science, while encouraging partnerships with universities and vocational institutions to prepare a skilled workforce.

"When we invest in education, we invest in every other sector--health, agriculture, technology, governance, and business," he emphasized.

Dr. Wulu proposed the creation of a Liberian Diaspora Education Investment Fund, a transparent mechanism for pooling contributions to transform education in Liberia. He also urged the establishment of public-private partnerships with the Liberian government, international donors, and local institutions.

"The measure of our patriotism will not be in the songs we sing or the speeches we make, but in the opportunities, we create for the next generation," he said in closing.

He led the audience in a resounding chant:

"Enhance Liberia Diaspora, Educate Liberia, Elevate Liberia!"

"If we believe it--if we act on it--then the Liberia we dream of is not far away. It is within our grasp. Together, as one people, one diaspora, and one nation, we will build a Liberia where every child can learn, every dream can flourish, and every future can shine."