Liberia: Major Red Flags in Senators' Visit to Arcelormittal

The controversy over last week's Senate delegation visit to ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML) concession in Nimba County is not a minor misunderstanding. It is a major red flag for Liberia's governance, accountability, and investment climate. And upon closer examination, it is not just one red flag -- there are several.

First red flag: exclusion of Nimba lawmakers. Senator Nya Twayen of Nimba, a member of the Senate Committee on Concessions and Investment and a lawmaker from the very county where the AML concession operates, was not informed or included in the visit. Nor was any member of the Nimba Legislative Caucus. This glaring omission casts immediate doubt on the transparency of the mission. Oversight visits are supposed to reassure the public that lawmakers are holding concessionaires accountable. Excluding the representatives of the host county achieves the opposite: it looks like a deliberate attempt to sideline the voices most likely to raise uncomfortable questions.

Second red flag: questionable procedure. The senators who went on the tour styled themselves as a "Joint Legislative Committee on MDA Compliance." Yet as Senator Twayen pointed out, no such joint committee exists outside of plenary authorization. The Senate is currently on break, and there is no record of such authorization. If lawmakers can conjure up committees outside of due process, then the integrity of legislative oversight is itself in jeopardy.

Third red flag: conflict of interest. Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado, one of the six senators who toured the concession, has been linked to business contracts with ArcelorMittal, including fleets of buses and trucks reportedly hired by the company to transport workers and perform haulage functions. This relationship raises serious questions: can a sitting senator with commercial ties to AML impartially exercise oversight over the same company? And can the public reasonably expect his role in evaluating the third amendment to AML's Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) to be free of bias? The mere appearance of such a conflict undermines confidence in the Legislature's ability to negotiate firmly on Liberia's behalf.

Fourth red flag: reality versus presentation. Communities in Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa -- who have borne the environmental and social costs of nearly two decades of iron ore mining -- look at Yekepa and see ruins where there should have been renewal. Our correspondents report dilapidated estates, crumbling infrastructure, and poor medical services. The company may have presented slides of housing projects and vocational schools to the senators, but the reality on the ground tells a harsher story. For ordinary people, the senators' tour looked more like a public-relations exercise than a genuine accountability mission.

Fifth red flag: the shadow of history. Liberians remember all too well the allegations of 2006, when lawmakers were said to have received 100 pickups in connection with concession negotiations. Whether fact or rumor, that legacy hangs over every interaction between lawmakers and investors today. By staging a poorly explained, selectively attended visit, the Senate delegation has only rekindled old suspicions that legislators are being courted at precisely the moment when they should be defending the national interest.

There is no doubt that ArcelorMittal is Liberia's largest private-sector employer. Thousands of families depend on its wages, scholarships, and contracts. The company's continued investment matters greatly to our economy. But acknowledging AML's importance does not mean overlooking its failures, or excusing oversight processes that are opaque, conflicted, or exclusionary.

If anything, the company's scale makes transparency even more critical. Liberia must know what AML has delivered under the current MDA, where it has fallen short, and what remains outstanding. That is why Representative Nyan Flomo's call for an independent audit of AML's compliance deserves urgent attention. No amendment or renewal should be considered until such an audit is complete and published.

The Senate leadership and House leadership now face a choice. They can either clarify under what authority this trip was conducted, why the Nimba Caucus was excluded, and how potential conflicts of interest among lawmakers will be handled -- or they can remain silent, leaving the public to conclude the worst.

Liberia cannot afford another lopsided concession negotiation. One red flag might be written off as a mistake. But when the red flags pile this high, they demand urgent corrective action. If the Legislature is to command public trust, it must prove that it is a watchdog, not a passenger, in the governance of our natural resources.