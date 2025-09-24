Liberia: Breaking - Fire Guts Former President Weah's 9th Street Residence

The Acting Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change, Janga Kowo, said the fire began in the former president’s bedroom. "We’re trying to understand what happened because this is very concerning. We’re talking about the bedroom of the former president," he said. Kowo said the destruction inside the residence was "massive".
24 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba | the Liberian Investigator

A late-night fire gutted the 9th Street residence of former Liberian President George Manneh Weah shortly after midnight Wednesday, forcing community members to rush in after Weah himself called them for help. Witnesses told The Liberian Investigator that neighbors helped to extinguish the blaze before the Liberia Fire Service arrived on the scene.

The Acting Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Janga Kowo, speaking at the scene, said the fire reportedly began in the former president's bedroom. "We're trying to understand what happened because this is very concerning. We're talking about the bedroom of the former president," he said. According to him, the destruction inside the residence was "massive."

Kowo confirmed that the former president was unharmed, though reporters were not allowed to enter the compound. Fire service trucks and an ambulance were later seen leaving the premises.

Former Speaker Fonati Koffa, ex-Minister of State Nathaniel McGill, Montserrado County Representative Acarous Gray, and former Foreign Minister Maxwell Kemayah all rushed to the property upon hearing of the incident.

The blaze comes just two days after Weah's return to Liberia on Monday, when he received a rousing welcome at Roberts International Airport. The former president assured supporters that he was back to push for the reconstruction of the demolished headquarters of the CDC "in record time."

Authorities have yet to disclose the official cause of the fire.

