Liberia: Boakai At UNGA - Liberia to Push Africa's Voice, Calls for Justice and Climate Action

United Nations — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai told world leaders at the 80th United Nations General Assembly that Liberia will use its historic term on the UN Security Council to advocate for Africa's voice in global security discussions, while pushing for climate justice, major financial reforms, and the long-delayed creation of a court to address war and economic crimes at home.

"While the nameplate during this two-year term will read Liberia, the seat, however, belongs to Africa," Boakai told delegates, drawing applause. "We are committed to ensuring that Liberia's contribution to the Security Council's discussions and decisions is shaped by our hard-earned experiences in conflict resolution, peace-building, democratic reform, political transition, and governance."

The 79-year-old Liberian leader emphasized that Liberia's election to the 2026-2027 non-permanent Security Council seat, coming 80 years after it signed the UN Charter in San Francisco, marked a significant milestone for his nation and Africa's efforts to achieve permanent representation on the Council.

"Liberia looks forward to advocating for Africa's fair representation on the UN Security Council," he said. "This can only be achieved through permanent representation as a key part of the UN Security Council reform agenda."

Multilateralism on Trial

Boakai warned that global challenges -- from Russia's war in Ukraine to conflict in Gaza and Sudan, terrorism, technological disruption, and climate change -- threatened the very multilateral system the UN was built to uphold.

"Eighty years later, that conviction that nations are stronger when united than when divided is being tested like never before," he said. "Reversal of multilateralism is not an option for a just and peaceful world."

He pledged Liberia's support for "all credible mediation efforts" to end the Russia-Ukraine war and reiterated Liberia's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Wars in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa remind us that peace is often fragile and must be constantly defended," Boakai noted. "Liberia once again reaffirms its commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and the peaceful resolution of disputes."

Call for War Crimes Court

Boakai renewed his government's call for international assistance to establish a war and economic crimes court, a demand long championed by rights groups and victims of Liberia's brutal 14-year civil war.

"My government has taken deliberate, meaningful steps toward national reconciliation," he said. "These include honoring the memory of the victims, supporting initiatives for memorialization, and upholding the commitment to justice and the rule of law. May I now take the opportunity to renew my government's request for international support in establishing a war and economic crimes court, which will further the Liberian people's aspiration for national healing and reconciliation through justice."

The court, first recommended by Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2009, has faced years of political resistance. Boakai's public appeal at the UN is the strongest signal yet that his administration is prepared to move forward.

Climate Justice and Global Inequality

Turning to climate change, Boakai stated that Liberia, home to some of West Africa's largest remaining rainforests, is already facing rising seas, coastal erosion, and food insecurity.

"For Liberia, climate change is not a distant threat, but a present reality," he said. "Those who contribute the least to this crisis should not be forced to suffer the most."

He urged full implementation of the Paris Agreement, capitalization of the loss and damage fund, and greater global investment in adaptation. "Above all, we call for climate justice," Boakai declared.

He also joined the Global South in demanding sweeping reform of the international financial system, describing the current debt and lending frameworks as "outdated, unjust, and defiant of the objectives of shared prosperity."

"Too many developing nations spend more on debt servicing than on health or education," he said. "Shared prosperity requires a system that truly leaves no nation behind."

The ARREST Agenda

On the domestic front, Boakai highlighted his government's flagship "ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development," which he said focuses on agriculture, infrastructure, rule of law, education, health, and technology.

"The ARREST Agenda aligns with our national Vision 2030, which aims to transform Liberia into a lower-middle-income country and lay the foundation for a capable state by 2030," he said. "Through this agenda, we are committed to improving livelihoods, reducing inequality, and ensuring that every Liberian benefits from the dividends of peace and development."

He emphasized anti-corruption reforms, including mandatory asset declarations, as key to restoring integrity and improving governance.

Renewing the UN's Relevance

President Boakai challenged the UN to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

"Using outdated 1945 solutions to tackle 2025 challenges is neither reasonable nor realistic," he said. "If the United Nations is to remain relevant and practical, it must adapt."

He pledged Liberia's support for the Sustainable Development Goals, calling for their "timely achievement to be treated as a global emergency," and promised Liberia's next voluntary national review in 2026.

"The theme of this session, 'Better Together,' aptly captures both the spirit and urgency of our time," Boakai said. "The challenges before us are immense. So too must be the collective capacity to overcome them. Liberia pledges to remain a bridge to peace, a development partner, and a defender of human rights."