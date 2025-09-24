Nigeria: Bauchi Youth Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence in Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State chapter of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Bala Mohammed in recognition of his administration's achievements in infrastructure, peace, security and youth empowerment over the past six years.

The resolution was adopted yesterday during the 4th Assembly's inaugural sitting at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb Conference Hall, under the leadership of the speaker, Comrade Sani Danaudi Mohammed.

Deputy speaker Usman Abubakar Mansur, who represents Jama'are local government area, moved the motion and highlighted the governor's strides since 2019 in road construction, healthcare delivery, education, and economic empowerment.

He noted that despite security challenges in neighbouring states, Bauchi has remained peaceful under Bala Mohammed's leadership, owing to strong collaborations with the military, police, DSS, vigilante groups, and hunters, alongside government-provided logistics support.

On youth empowerment, Mansur commended the governor for appointing young people into key positions and initiating the Kaura Economic Employment Programme (KEEP), which has offered training, entrepreneurship support, and financial assistance to youths across the state.

He also praised the administration's investments in healthcare, with new and renovated hospitals across all 20 LGAs, and its commitment to education, including the release of over N1 billion for scholarships, the first in the state's history.

The Assembly further recognised the remodelling of the Government House and other infrastructure projects that have transformed the state capital.

In appreciation, the Youth Assembly unanimously conferred an award of excellence on Governor Bala Mohammed, describing him as the "Development Champion of Bauchi State."

Speaker Sani Danaudi Mohammed said the gesture would motivate the governor to consolidate his achievements for the benefit of citizens.

At the same sitting, the Assembly also passed a bill regulating the activities of scavengers (popularly known as bola jari) to reduce their negative impact on communities, and the speaker swore in newly appointed aides to strengthen the Assembly's operations.