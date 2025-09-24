Nigeria: Defence Chief Advocates Investment in Health Sector

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has called for more investment in a health system supporting military and national development.

He made the call at the 20th anniversary of the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (MODHIP) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Africa, with the theme "Forging the Future: 20 Years of Military-to-Military Partnership that Advances Force Readiness and Public Health."

He said the partnership, established over the last two decades, has been established on the foundation of service, science, and sacrifice. It has emerged as a symbol of military-to-military collaboration that enhances public health both within and beyond the military.

According to him, the programme has exhibited an extraordinary dedication to protecting our nation's military and their families, enhancing health outcomes, and preserving lives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted its impacts through initiatives such as the provision of HIV prevention, care, and treatment to thousands of individuals, as well as the rapid and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

"These interventions have not only maintained the strength of our armed forces but have also had a significant impact on the broader Nigerian society.

"The investments in research and capacity building are equally commendable, as they have positioned Nigeria at the forefront of confronting emerging infectious diseases, expanded clinical knowledge, and empowered thousands of healthcare workers.

"The shared vision of constructing a resilient health system that supports both military readiness and national development is exemplified by the establishment of world-class laboratories, research centres, and training facilities throughout the country," he said.

The CDS noted further that the partnership has produced numerous landmark successes in strengthening health systems across 32 supported military health facilities in Nigeria, in addition to its foundational mission.

According to him, among these accomplishments is the establishment of the Defence Reference Laboratory Abuja, which the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation has accredited.

" In addition to the statistics and infrastructure, we must recognise the human narratives of resilience and hope this partnership has facilitated that it is a legacy that embodies the genuine spirit of shared responsibility and solidarity," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

General Musa, therefore, implored all stakeholders to remain resolute in their commitment to this laudable cause.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Armed Forces are dedicated to the continuity of this partnership, the expansion of its frontiers, and the preservation of its accomplishments for future generations.

The Defence Chief commended the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Africa for its commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes, promoting medical research, and fostering international collaboration.