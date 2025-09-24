Nigeria: Katsina Installs Over 1,000 Mw of Renewable Energy As State Turns 38

Katsina State government has achieved a remarkable clean-energy milestone, surpassing 1,020 megawatts of renewable power generation in just over two years.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda announced this while commissioning some projects at the state secretariat to mark the state's 38th anniversary. He described the milestone achievements as proof that "Katsina is not waiting for the future, we are building it today."

The governor explained that the expansion of solar, wind and mini-hydro systems has been guided by a clear development blueprint rooted in prudence, discipline and transparency.

The programme aligns with Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan and the national target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to Radda, the deployment of large solar arrays and battery storage is already powering hospitals, schools, water facilities and government offices, ensuring that essential services continue without interruption.

One of the celebration's highlights was the commissioning of new renewable projects across key institutions.

The state secretariat and the General Muhammadu Buhari administrative complex now draw electricity from dedicated solar plants, while the General Hospital in Katsina has been equipped with a reliable solar system to safeguard critical medical care.

The government has also revived a long-neglected wind farm, combining it with solar power to create Nigeria's first local hybrid energy project.

Radda said the energy drive goes beyond electricity supply to strengthen industry and transportation, stressing that a nearly completed compressed natural gas station will soon provide cheaper and cleaner fuel for factories and vehicles, while hundreds of electric tricycles are being introduced to reduce urban emissions and noise.

He added that a new technology incubation centre is training young people in solar installation, creating a skilled workforce to sustain the state's renewable ambitions.

Looking ahead, the governor unveiled plans for a green economic zone that will be powered entirely by dependable renewable energy, positioning Katsina as a hub for manufacturing and export.

He also promised targeted support for small and medium-sized enterprises through standalone solar systems, cutting operating costs and enabling businesses to grow.

Radda credited the swift progress to citizen cooperation, civil servant dedication, and private partner support.

He pledged to expand renewable energy to every local government area, attract global investment and maintain the fiscal discipline that has made these achievements possible.

"With ambition matched by action, we have shown that a secure, sustainable energy future is within our reach," the governor said.

He then offered prayers for the continued prosperity of Katsina and the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the state celebrated its 38th year.