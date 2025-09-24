Nigeria: Oyo Govt Urged to Clean Venue for Ladoja's Coronation

Ahead of the coronation of former governor of Oyo State, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, some stakeholders have fumed over the untidy nature of the historic Mapo Hall and its environment, venue for Friday's installation of the monarch-designate.

They said an environment that will play host to Nigeria's president, governors and eminent personalities should not be dirty.

According to them, the cleaning of Mapo Hall, which should be the responsibility of the state Ministry of Environment, has been abandoned without giving required attention.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, the Ibadan people have said they were ready to do the cleaning and painting, describing the current condition of Mapo Hall as a slap to the Olubadan himself and the people of Ibadanland if it is not attended to before the coronation.

hen contacted, the various traditional leaders, including prominent Mogajis and Baales in Ibadanland, agreed that "Mapo Hall and its environment are very dirty, and it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Environment to clean it up before the coronation.

As a town that wants to host the President of the country, governors, and eminent personalities in Nigeria, this will slap the Institution of Olubadan and the people of Ibadanland.

"Now that we see that the Ministry of Environment has refused to tidy up Mapo and its environs in less than 48 hours before the coronation, the Ibadan people have decided to do the cleaning themselves.

"We don't want to assume that because the commissioner for the environment is from Oyo town, maybe that is why he refused to do what was needed.

"But we will not allow the state government, the new Olubadan and Ibadan people to be embarrassed."