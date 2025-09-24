Nigeria: Push for Ogoja State Gains Acceptance As Constitution Review Hearing Ends

The push for the creation of Ogoja State took centre stage yesterday as the National Assembly concluded its public hearing on the review of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution.

A member of the House of Representatives for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and sponsor of the bill, Hon. Godwin Offiono, led the Ogoja State Creation Team in making a formal submission before the Constitution Review Committee, chaired by the deputy speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The group's presentation was the outcome of years of advocacy, consultations, and sustained grassroots mobilisation, all aimed at ensuring that Ogoja's demand is not only heard but given due consideration in the ongoing constitutional reforms.

Speaking during the session, Dr D.C. Enamhe stressed the need for fairness and balance in the federation.

"The call for new states in Nigeria remains a pressing issue. Among these, the case for Ogoja stands out as both genuine and deeply rooted in the principles of equity and the need for balanced national development. Ogoja deserves its rightful place within the Nigerian federation," he said.

Prominent leaders and stakeholders who have consistently championed the cause of Ogoja State also attended the hearing to lend their voices.

Among them were Retired Commissioner of Police Lawrence Alobi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Johnny Agim, Retired Air Vice Marshal Clement Ogbeche, Hon. Cletus Obun, Hon. Chris Etta, Senator Mathew Mbu, Dame (Bar) Comfort Otere, Chief Glimy Igim Modey, Hon. Joe Okem, Barr. Mark Enamhe, and Barr. Alex Edim.

For the Ogoja State Creation Team, the formal presentation before the committee was a milestone in a long journey, reflecting the resilience and determination of its advocates.

With the conclusion of the public engagement phase of the 10th House of Representatives' Constitution Review exercise, attention now shifts to the next stage, where lawmakers will decide on the proposal's fate.