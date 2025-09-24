Nigeria: Judiciary Workers Strike Paralyses Activities in Osun

The trade dispute between the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State chapter, and the Judicial Service Commission has paralysed court activities and the dispensation of justice in the state.

LEADERSHIP checks at the state's magistrate and high courts yesterday showed continuation of strike action declared by the leadership of Judiciary Workers last Friday.

Suspects awaiting trial, litigants, and applicants for various affidavits were stranded as work remained paralysed due to the withdrawal of services by judiciary workers across the state.

Recalled that JUSUN commenced fresh industrial action over unresolved issues concerning staff welfare and delayed promotions.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that the Osun JUSUN chairman, Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, issued a strike directive on Friday, September 19, in a communiqué released after the union's extraordinary congress.

Osun JUSUN has alleged that the state's Judicial Service Commission, headed by the state's Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, had failed to engage with the union, despite previous correspondence and an ultimatum was issued.

According to Osun JUSUN, in a joint statement made available on Monday and signed by its chairman, Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, and Secretary, Olaniyan Akeem Olatunji, "the industrial action, which takes effect from Monday, 22 September 2025, will involve the complete withdrawal of services by all judiciary staff across the state."

Union leaders recalled that the judiciary workers had embarked on a strike that lasted more than three months between 2023 and 2024.

The strike was suspended following a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

JUSUN outlined its demands, which include "expedited promotions for judiciary staff for 2024 and 2025, sponsorship of staff to attend National Judicial Institute (NJI) training and capacity-building programmes, and improved welfare measures."

The union also stressed that other state ministries and parastatals had already benefited from the government's approval of promotions and welfare packages and insisted that the judiciary must not be left behind.