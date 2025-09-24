Nigeria: 3 Authors Rewarded As NLNG Spotlights Nigerian Storytelling

In partnership with The Nigeria Prize for Literature, the Rainbow Book Club, sponsored by NLNG, has hosted a virtual Bookfest to honour the three authors shortlisted for the 2025 edition.

The shortlisted novels, in no particular order, are:Sanya by Oyin Olugbile, The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma, This Motherless Land by Nikki May.

In her remarks, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, congratulated the shortlisted authors and commended their outstanding contributions to Nigerian literature.

She noted that the three works emerged as the finest from a record 252 entries, attesting to Nigeria's depth of creativity and storytelling.

"At NLNG, we are proud that The Nigeria Prize for Literature continues to inspire excellence and spotlight Nigerian voices that speak to local realities and universal human experiences. Literature is more than art; it is a mirror that reflects who we are as a people and a compass that points us toward progress. Through this Prize, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving our cultural heritage while encouraging new generations of writers to dream, innovate, and inspire."

In her speech, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Rainbow Book Club, Mrs Koko Kolango, praised the club's collaboration with the Nigeria Prize for Literature, noting that initiatives like the Bookfest help to bridge the gap between writers and readers and foster a deeper appreciation of literature in society.

She added that the award has inspired Nigerian writers at home and abroad, contributing immensely to the nation's knowledge economy. According to her, the synergy between the Rainbow Book Club and NLNG is a welcome development, as the business of reading and writing requires a collective effort to thrive.

The Prize spotlights Prose Fiction this year, and the winning entry will be announced in October 2025.

The Bookfest brought the shortlisted works to life through captivating readings and an engaging session with the authors.

Now in its 21st year, The Nigeria Prize for Literature continues its tradition of rotating annually among four genres: Prose Fiction, Poetry, Drama, and Children's Literature.