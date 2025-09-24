Nigeria: FG Reiterates Commitment to Building Effective, Responsive Justice System

Abuja — The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in building an effective and responsive criminal justice system.

To this end, Fagbemi disclosed that the government recently brought together key stakeholders to reflect, realign and synergize efforts towards enhancing justice administration in Nigeria.

He spoke at a stakeholders meeting on the final review and validation of the Draft Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill.

The meeting was organized by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) and the Rule of Law and Anti-Coŕruption Programme (RoLAC).

In a keynote address, the AGF observed that the meeting could not have come at a better time than now when the country have to take stock of the progress recorded so far since 2015 when ACJA was enacted to close the wide gaps evident in the criminal procedural laws.

"A decade after the enactment of ACJA 2015, gaps and challenges still remain though in a lesser proportion. The review of the ACJA, therefore presents an opportunity not only to reflect on successes but also to refine provisions, reappraise, address shortcomings, and deliver a justice system that is truly responsive to the realities of our time.

"Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, this administration is committed to building a criminal justice system that is fast, fair, efficient, effective and responsive. The review of the ACJA 2015 is a vital step towards fulfilling that commitment," Fagbemi said.

Meanwhile, the minister urged the gathering to consider certain issues he considered as pressing amongst which are; persistent delays in trials, which have continued to undermine justice delivery; the need for enhanced access to justice through digital platforms; congestion in custodial centres, highlighting the need for wider use of non-custodial sentences, probation and restorative justice.

He also called for constitutional changes, particularly the transfer of Correctional Services to the Concurrent Legislative List, which requires deeper collaboration between the Federal Government and the states.

"The Federal Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the FCT Judiciary, is set to review the FCT Custodial and Non-Custodial Sentencing Practice Direction, 2020. In addition, we will continue to strengthen capacity-building initiatives on the effective use of non-custodial measures as part of our collective effort to reduce congestion in correctional facilities.

"This initiative is in line with Section 470(2)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and Section 2(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, and underscores our commitment to expanding the use of non-custodial options across the country.

"For us to respond adequately to the above mentioned new challenges, the review of the ACJA must therefore be practical and forward-looking. It should reflect the lessons learned from implementation over the past decade, while anticipating the needs to meet other evolving future challenges as we progress," he said.

In a goodwill, the CSLS President, Prof Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), lauded the stakeholders' gathering for the re-examining of the proposed amendment of ACJA.

He said it has created opening for all to critically look at the law again, especially the shortcomings in order to enhance the system.

In her welcome address, the Director, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reform Department (FMoJ), Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, said the forum reflected shared commitment to strengthening criminal justice administration in Nigeria.

"Over the years, implementation has revealed the need for continuous review and refinement to address emerging realities, clarify provisions, and enhance alignment with constitutional and human rights standards.

"One of the key interventions of the Federal Ministry of Justice to strengthen the implementation of ACJA and ACJLs across the country has been the development of the National Minimum Standards (NMS)," she said.

Representative of ROLAC, Mr Joshua Dada, acknowledged the remarkable progress made in implementing the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, restating ROLAC's support, particularly for federal institutions and focal states.