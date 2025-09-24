Nigeria: Windstorm - TCN Transmission Tower Collapses in Kaduna

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that one of its towers along the Kaduna town line I and II in Rigasa community has collapsed due to a severe downpour and windstorm.

The tower collapse caused a cut in the transmission of bulk power to some Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly the ones through which they supply some parts of Kaduna South.

While inspecting the site of the incident, however, TCN's linesmen discovered that vandals had carted away some of the tower members, making it susceptible to collapse, a statement by the company's spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said.

"The incident primarily affected power supply to parts of Kaduna South, causing power interruption in some communities. However, to ensure that the impact of the incident is curtailed, TCN has advised Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to link its 33kV Mogadishu feeder with 33kV Abakwa feeder to enable electricity customers in Mogadishu have access to power supply.

"Areas such as Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu and Kaduna North are unaffected by the incident and therefore have normal power supply," TCN stated.

TCN stated that its engineers are already at the site of the incident, dismantling the collapsed tower members to enable them clear the site and commence the re-erection of a new tower.