Nigeria: NHIA Expands Maternal Health Initiative to Neonatal Care in Kano

Abuja — The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has taken a decisive step in advancing Nigeria's progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) with the launch of the pilot of the neonatal component of the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC) in Kano State.

In a statement by the NHIA Director General, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, on Tuesday, the initiative, which builds on the successes already recorded in maternal programme, was formally inaugurated during a high-level delegation visit to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and the Kano State Ministry of Health (KSMOH).

Commending the expansion, the Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusif, stated that additional facilities suitable for neonatal care had been identified for possible inclusion, and charged participating hospitals to target a 95 per cent survival rate for admitted neonates.

The statement also revealed that a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between NHIA, AKTH and Reliance HMO, the designated third-party administrator, to formalize workflows for enrollment, claims processing and data reporting.

The visit culminated in the inauguration of the hospital's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), a dedicated facility for newborns requiring intensive care.

"Across both engagements, three key outcomes were achieved: consolidation of the maternal initiative's gains, institutionalization of governance through tripartite MoUs, and strengthened state-level oversight with firm survival targets for mothers and newborns.

"The NHIA and state representatives agreed on immediate next steps, including the onboarding of clinical and administrative teams, standardization of documentation processes and expansion of the neonatal programme as readiness is confirmed.

"The NHIA's leadership has been recognized for its purposeful and evidence-driven approach to reform, with stakeholders, noting that the CEmONC programme reflects his commitment to leveraging partnerships, innovative financing, and data-driven governance to transform healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

"By extending financial protection to both mothers and their newborns, the NHIA has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing preventable maternal and child deaths while driving Nigeria closer to the goal of Universal Health Coverage," the statement said.