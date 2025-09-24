Africa: 'Liberia's Seat Belongs to Africa' - President Boakai Tells UN, Calls for Global Peace

New York — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has used his address to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to position Liberia as both a beneficiary and custodian of global multilateralism, pledging to advance Africa's interests during the country's historic election to the UN Security Council while renewing a call for justice through the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court at home.

Speaking on Tuesday under the theme "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights", President Boakai hailed the United Nations as the "most critical multilateral platform" for peace, justice, and prosperity, and stressed Liberia's moral obligation to defend multilateralism at a time when its credibility is under question.

"While the nameplate during this two-year term will read Liberia, the seat belongs to Africa," Boakai declared, referencing the country's election to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2026-2027 -- the first full tenure in its history. He vowed that Liberia's contributions would be guided by both its own hard-earned lessons in conflict resolution and the collective experiences of the continent.

On global security, the Liberian leader reaffirmed his country's support for diplomacy and peaceful dispute resolution, backing mediation efforts in Ukraine and the Middle East while calling for the realization of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Boakai also pressed for urgent climate action, warning that rising seas and severe storms were already eroding Liberia's coast and threatening livelihoods. "Those who contribute the least to this crisis should not be forced to suffer the most," he said, calling for full capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and stronger climate justice.

The Liberian President joined the Global South in demanding reforms to the international financial system, decrying a framework he described as "outdated and unjust," and urged debt servicing mechanisms that allow developing countries to prioritize health, education, and sustainable development.

At home, Boakai highlighted his administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, and technology as pillars of Liberia's transformation to a lower-middle-income country by 2030. He underscored his government's anti-corruption drive and ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency.

But Boakai's most striking domestic message was his renewed appeal for international support to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court -- a longstanding demand by civil society and victims' groups. "These efforts are essential steps toward achieving lasting peace and genuine national healing," he said, framing justice as integral to Liberia's recovery from its brutal civil wars.

Concluding, Boakai aligned Liberia with the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the urgency of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, insisting that "using outdated 1945 solutions to tackle 2025 challenges is neither reasonable nor realistic."

"Liberia pledges to remain a bridge to peace, a development partner, and a defender of human rights," he said, urging the UN to leave its 80th anniversary not with words but with action.