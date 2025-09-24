Africa: 'Liberia's Seat Belongs to Africa' - President Boakai Tells UN, Calls for Global Peace

24 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C Koinyeneh

New York — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has used his address to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to position Liberia as both a beneficiary and custodian of global multilateralism, pledging to advance Africa's interests during the country's historic election to the UN Security Council while renewing a call for justice through the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court at home.

Speaking on Tuesday under the theme "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights", President Boakai hailed the United Nations as the "most critical multilateral platform" for peace, justice, and prosperity, and stressed Liberia's moral obligation to defend multilateralism at a time when its credibility is under question.

"While the nameplate during this two-year term will read Liberia, the seat belongs to Africa," Boakai declared, referencing the country's election to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2026-2027 -- the first full tenure in its history. He vowed that Liberia's contributions would be guided by both its own hard-earned lessons in conflict resolution and the collective experiences of the continent.

On global security, the Liberian leader reaffirmed his country's support for diplomacy and peaceful dispute resolution, backing mediation efforts in Ukraine and the Middle East while calling for the realization of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Boakai also pressed for urgent climate action, warning that rising seas and severe storms were already eroding Liberia's coast and threatening livelihoods. "Those who contribute the least to this crisis should not be forced to suffer the most," he said, calling for full capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and stronger climate justice.

The Liberian President joined the Global South in demanding reforms to the international financial system, decrying a framework he described as "outdated and unjust," and urged debt servicing mechanisms that allow developing countries to prioritize health, education, and sustainable development.

At home, Boakai highlighted his administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, and technology as pillars of Liberia's transformation to a lower-middle-income country by 2030. He underscored his government's anti-corruption drive and ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency.

But Boakai's most striking domestic message was his renewed appeal for international support to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court -- a longstanding demand by civil society and victims' groups. "These efforts are essential steps toward achieving lasting peace and genuine national healing," he said, framing justice as integral to Liberia's recovery from its brutal civil wars.

Concluding, Boakai aligned Liberia with the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the urgency of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, insisting that "using outdated 1945 solutions to tackle 2025 challenges is neither reasonable nor realistic."

"Liberia pledges to remain a bridge to peace, a development partner, and a defender of human rights," he said, urging the UN to leave its 80th anniversary not with words but with action.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.