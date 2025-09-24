Ghana: Breaking - Ghana Gets New Chief Justice

23 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

The President made the nomination in line with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires him to forward the candidate's name to the Council of State for consideration.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has served the judiciary for decades, rising through the ranks of the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and most recently, the Supreme Court.

He has also been acting as Chief Justice since April 22, 2025.

The Presidency described him as a man of integrity, diligence, and impartiality, noting that he has contributed greatly to the growth of Ghana's legal system.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is respected within the Bench, the Bar, and the wider legal community for his commitment to justice and deep knowledge of the law.

If approved, he will officially take over as the head of Ghana's judiciary.

