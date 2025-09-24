Uganda: The People Who Have Nominated Museveni Over the Years

President Museveni was on Tuesday nominated by the Electoral Commission, officially declaring him as a presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

During the ceremony held at the new Electoral Commission headquarters in Lweza, Museveni's name was nominated by former Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda, before being seconded by Charity Lenia, the NRM flag bearer for Vurra County in Arua District.

Lenia previously served as the Makerere University Business School guild president, having been elected on the opposition National Unity Platform ticket.

Speaking on Tuesday during President Museveni's post-nomination rally, his nominator, Dr.Rugunda spoke of the many years they have been together since their days as students.

"I have known President Museveni since we were students and we have worked quite together. He is somebody committed as a Ugandan and pan African. He has given literally all his life for liberation of Uganda and Africa. He led a number of wars to liberate country from dictatorship in 1986 where he pulled country out of a dungeon to one we are proud of .He has brought unity and stability and we enjoy united pacified Uganda, " Dr. Rugunda said, asking Ugandans to vote him again in 2026.

2021 polls

The then Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda nominated Museveni and seconded by Gaddafi Nasur, the then chairman of the NRM Youth League, Miss Aminah Nanziri and Miss Hellen Seku respectively.

2016 General Election

In 2016, Dr. Rukahana Rugunda, the premier, nominated Mr Museveni for president while Evelyn Anite, the State minister for Youth, seconded his candidature.

2011 General Election

The NRM vice chairman, Mr. Moses Kigongo nominated Mr Museveni as presidential candidate for the ruling NRM party, while Alex Onzima, who had just crossed from the FDC to the NRM, seconded the nomination.

2006 General Election

In 2005, ahead of the 2006 general election, the then NRM Secretary General, Mr Amama Mbabazi, nominated Museveni as a presidential candidate.

However, 10 years later, Mbabazi fell out with Museveni and was subsequently booted out of government and replaced by Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda as Prime Minister.

Mbabazi would later start the Go Forward group and later stood as an independent candidate against Museveni in the 2016 general election but lost miserably.

However, both friends mended relations and in 2021, Museveni appointed Mbabazi as a Special Envoy to South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Mbabazi is occasionally invited for state functions and was on Tuesday present during Museveni's post-nomination rally at Kololo.

2001

In 2021, the then Minister for Local Government, Bidandi Ssali nominated Museveni.

However, the two would later fall out with each other and Bidandi founded the People's Progressive Party that he later ran against Museveni for president during the 2011 general election but lost miserably.

He has since retired from politics.