Uganda: Eight Cleared for 2026 Presidential Race As Women Miss Out

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially confirmed eight candidates to contest Uganda's 2026 presidential elections, dramatically narrowing the field from the 220 citizens who initially expressed interest by picking nomination forms.

While the announcement signals the official start of the presidential race, it also highlights a historic absence: *for the first time in more than two decades, no woman will appear on the ballot.

Among those locked out this cycle are prominent former contenders, including John Katumba, Joseph Kabuleta, Willy Mayambala, and Nancy Kalembe.

Katumba, who ran as an independent in 2021 and was noted for his dynamic campaign style, failed to meet the Electoral Commission's requirements this time.

Kabuleta, the former leader of the National Economic Empowerment and Development (NEED) party, also missed out, although the exact reasons for his exclusion have not been publicly detailed.

Willy Mayambala and Nancy Kalembe, both of whom had previously contested in 2021, were similarly unable to secure nomination clearance.

Their absence reflects the increasingly competitive and selective nature of presidential politics in Uganda.

The absence of women candidates is particularly striking. Since Miria Obote made history in 2001 by becoming the first woman to contest for the presidency, women like Beti Kamya, Maureen Kyalya, and Nancy Kalembe have kept the prospect of female leadership alive.

Their bids, though unsuccessful, were symbolic breakthroughs, challenging entrenched patriarchal norms in Uganda's political sphere.

In 2026, however, the presidential race will proceed without any female representation, raising concerns about gender parity at the highest levels of political leadership.

The Electoral Commission has faced questions over the nomination process, which critics say may have contributed to the high number of aspirants who failed to qualify.

Of the 220 forms picked, only 38 were returned for verification. EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi publicly challenged the over 190 aspirants who did not return their forms to account for their actions, emphasizing the need for responsibility toward taxpayers who funded the exercise.

Yet some observers argue that the timeline itself may have been a structural barrier. The EC mapped only two days for nominations, which is widely regarded as insufficient, even for a fraction of the aspirants.

Analysts suggest this compressed schedule may have prevented many serious candidates from completing the rigorous verification process, indirectly shaping the final ballot.

"The disparity between forms picked and forms returned indicates more than just interest it reflects logistical constraints and the financial burden of contesting at this level," said a political analyst familiar with Uganda's electoral history.

"The question now is whether the EC's tight timetable inadvertently locked out potentially credible candidates, including women."

With the field now narrowed, Uganda heads into the 2026 election season dominated by familiar faces and *conspicuous silences where once trailblazers stood.

The cleared candidates are expected to be gazetted in the coming days, formally ushering them into what is likely to be one of the most closely watched elections in the country's recent history.

As the campaign season unfolds, analysts will be watching not only the strategies of the male candidates but also the broader implications of the absence of women on the ballot an omission that could shape discourse around inclusivity, gender equality, and political representation for years to come.