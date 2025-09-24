Nigeria: Former Nasarawa Deputy Gov, Solomon Ewuga, Dies At 70

Solomon Ewuga, a former Deputy Governor, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and senator who represented Nasarawa North in the 7th National Assembly, has died at age 70.

Senator Ewuga died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, according to family sources.

Our correspondent reports that Ewuga's career spanned decades of public service marked by commitment, resilience and political versatility.

He first rose to prominence as Deputy Governor under former Governor Abdullahi Adamu, before being appointed Minister of State for the FCT, where he contributed to the capital's development.

His legislative tenure in the Senate further deepened his influence, particularly as a voice for Nasarawa North.

In December 2023, Ewuga made headlines when he formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), ending years of association with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), underscoring his relevance and adaptability in a dynamic political environment.

Beyond politics, Senator Ewuga was widely respected for his statesmanship and his role in shaping Nasarawa's political history.

His death marks the end of an era for the state and Nigeria's democratic journey.

The deceased is survived by his family, political associates and admirers who will remember him for his service and leadership.