Nigeria: Former Nasarawa Deputy Gov, Solomon Ewuga, Dies At 70

24 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Solomon Ewuga, a former Deputy Governor, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and senator who represented Nasarawa North in the 7th National Assembly, has died at age 70.

Senator Ewuga died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, according to family sources.

Our correspondent reports that Ewuga's career spanned decades of public service marked by commitment, resilience and political versatility.

He first rose to prominence as Deputy Governor under former Governor Abdullahi Adamu, before being appointed Minister of State for the FCT, where he contributed to the capital's development.

His legislative tenure in the Senate further deepened his influence, particularly as a voice for Nasarawa North.

In December 2023, Ewuga made headlines when he formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), ending years of association with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), underscoring his relevance and adaptability in a dynamic political environment.

Beyond politics, Senator Ewuga was widely respected for his statesmanship and his role in shaping Nasarawa's political history.

His death marks the end of an era for the state and Nigeria's democratic journey.

The deceased is survived by his family, political associates and admirers who will remember him for his service and leadership.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.