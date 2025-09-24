Nigeria: Lagos Seeks China's Collaboration On Green Energy, Smart City Projects

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for a deeper cooperation between China and Lagos in areas of green energy, smart city solutions, capacity building, and cultural exchanges that would further promote sustainable development for both parties.

Sanwo-Olu. speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat,at the 76th Chinese National Day Reception, held in Victoria Island, noted that the partnerships will play a crucial role in the state's vision of creating a Greater Lagos that is productive, resilient, and competitive on a global scale.

According to the Governor, "Lagos State Government has enjoyed successful collaborations with Chinese institutions, companies, and investors across vital sectors like infrastructure development, manufacturing, technology, and trade. These partnerships have played a crucial role in our vision of creating a Greater Lagos that is productive, resilient, and competitive on a global scale." Sanwo-Olu commended the Chinese leadership for their steadfast commitment to fostering mutual respect, shared prosperity, and connections between people in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, stressing that Chinese business people continue to invest in Lagos, creating jobs for the people, driving industrial growth, and strengthening the bonds of friendship between cultures.

The Governor noted that the tale of China serves as a powerful reminder that with vision, discipline, and a shared purpose, a nation can rise to greatness, no matter the obstacles it faces, stating that Lagos State is dedicated to drawing inspiration from such remarkable examples as it forges ahead on a transformational journey.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations, Jafaru Yakubu, hailed the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China, saying that it has yielded tangible benefits in infrastructure, trade, technology, education and cultural exchanges.

Yakubu, therefore, reaffirmed Nigeria's determination to remain a reliable partner of China in building a community with shared future, saying that together, both nations could contribute not only to Africa's development, but also to global peace, stability and prosperity.

The Consul-General of the Democratic Republic of China, Ms. Yan Yuqing, in her address,stated that over the 76 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Communist Party of China has united and led the Chinese people in writing a great miracle in human development, particularly since the implementation of the policy of reform and opening up in 1978, China's economic development has grown rapidly, becoming the world's second-largest economy, the largest goods trading nation, and the largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.