Nigeria and United States Mark 20 Years of Groundbreaking Military-to-Military Health Partnership

Ambassador Richard Mills with Brigadier General IB SoleboAbuja, Nigeria - Senior leaders from Nigeria and the United States gathered today at the Abuja Continental Hotel to commemorate two decades of collaboration between the Nigeria Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (NMODHIP) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR).

The ceremony, marking the 20th anniversary of the WRAIR-NMODHIP partnership, was graced by the Honorable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mattawale; the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Mills; General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff; Major General Paula C. Lodi, Commanding General of the US Army Medical Research and Development Command; Brigadier General IB Solebo, Director General of NMODHIP; Colonel Brianna Perata, Commander of WRAIR; Colonel Shannon Lacy, Director of WRAIR Africa, and Helina Meri, Country Director of WRAIR in Nigeria. Also present were senior military and health officials from both governments.

Brigadier General IB Solebo in his welcome address said the MODHIP and WRAIR collaboration has strengthened Nigeria's military and public health response, provided access to HIV care, built world-class laboratories, and trained thousands of health workers, while leading groundbreaking research. He added that the partnership stands as a model of resilience, innovation, and impact for soldiers, families, and communities.

In his remarks, Dr. Matawalle commended the enduring partnership and the successes it has achieved in its two decades of existence; especially the lifesaving services provided by the partnership. He emphasized that the contributions are significant pillars to Nigeria's defence health and national security. He closed by thanking the U.S. government for its role in the partnership and pledged continued support from the Nigerian government.

Established in 2005, the partnership between WRAIR and NMODHIP has become a cornerstone of military to military health cooperation in Nigeria. Its scope spans HIV programming through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), biosafety and biosecurity programs, and infectious disease surveillance and research. The program also contributed to the fight against malaria through interventions under the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI),

Over the past 20 years, the partnership has transformed health outcomes for thousands of Nigerians. More than 69,000 adults and children have been initiated on antiretroviral therapy (ART), with over 40,900 currently on treatment and 77,000 enrolled to date. HIV testing services have reached 1.6 million clients, resulting in the identification of 110,097 positives, a testing yield of seven percent. Among women, 277,975 pregnant mothers have been counseled and tested for HIV, with 15,098 positives identified and 13,377 placed on ART, protecting many children from infection.

The partnership has also strengthened Nigeria's health system by training more than 2,000 healthcare workers in HIV and TB management and upgrading over 50 laboratories nationwide. These efforts culminated in 2024 with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art TB Modular Laboratory, located in the Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja, boosting Nigeria's diagnostic capacity and advancing regional biosafety standards.

Also speaking at the event, Ambassador Mills, reiterated the significance of the collaboration.

"This partnership has not only been about scientific advancement; it has been a testament to the power of unity. The challenges we faced were formidable, but the resilience and dedication shown by both WRAIR and NMODHIP have turned obstacles into opportunities. Together, we have shown that by working hand in hand, we can produce extraordinary results that serve our communities better."

In her closing remarks, Helina Meri, Country Director of WRAIR-Africa in Nigeria, acknowledged with deep gratitude the leadership of both the Nigerian and U.S. governments. She emphasized that the partnership exemplifies the power of science, cooperation, and shared dedication in advancing the well-being of humanity.

As the MODHIP and WRAIR partnership enters its third decade, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the collaboration, building on past successes, and preparing for future health challenges.

About the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research is the largest biomedical research facility administered by the US Department of Defense. WRAIR conducts research on infectious diseases and other medical threats to support the health, readiness, and performance of US service members and global communities.

About the Nigeria Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (NMODHIP)

The Nigeria Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (NMODHIP) leads the implementation of health programs in partnership with the US government, with a focus on infectious disease research, HIV prevention and treatment, biosafety, biosecurity, and strengthening Nigeria's health system for both military and civilian populations.

