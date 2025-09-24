Liberia to Host 8th Aama Conference, Spotlighting Africa's Role in Shipping and the Blue Economy

Liberia will host the 8th Conference of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, a gathering expected to draw more than 200 ministers, maritime administrators, shipowners, and international partners to shape Africa's role in global shipping.

The four-day event, themed "Safeguarding Our Ocean, Promoting Decarbonization in Shipping, Exploring Africa's Blue Economy Potential," will spotlight Africa's expanding maritime industry and Liberia's growing influence as a leader in international shipping.

"This is not just a government success; it is a national achievement," said Robert Kpadeh, Liberia's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization. "Our guests will be staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our markets, and contributing to the economy. But beyond the money, this conference projects Liberia's image as a peaceful, democratic, and responsible country on the international stage."

About AAMA

Formed in 2012, the Association of African Maritime Administrations is the umbrella body for more than 40 member states. It works to harmonize maritime regulations, strengthen cooperation, and build capacity across the continent while promoting the blue economy -- the sustainable use of ocean resources for growth, jobs, and environmental protection.

AAMA's biennial conferences serve as a platform for tackling shared challenges, from maritime security and illegal fishing to environmental protection and port development. Tanzania hosted the 7th conference in 2024.

Liberia's Role

Kpadeh said Liberia's selection as host underscores its global standing in maritime affairs. "At the IMO and other global forums, Liberia has consistently shown leadership. Hosting AAMA confirms the respect Africa and the world have for our nation," he said.

He noted the conference will prioritize maritime safety and security, environmental protection, decarbonization in shipping, and opportunities for women and youth. "We must train our people, expand manpower, and ensure women are given leadership roles," Kpadeh added. "Inclusion and balance are essential for building a sustainable maritime industry across Africa."

While acknowledging Liberia's limited infrastructure compared with some past hosts, he stressed that the country's strength lies in its people. "A nation is not defined by skyscrapers or highways, but by the decency of its people. That is what Liberia will showcase to the world."

A National Moment

Kpadeh urged Liberians to welcome the delegates warmly. "This is not a partisan event; it is a national event. All Liberians should open their arms and receive our guests with dignity," he said.

The conference will feature addresses from African Union officials, international maritime organizations, and African maritime leaders. President Joseph Boakai is expected to deliver remarks during the gathering.

At its conclusion, the 8th AAMA Conference is expected to adopt a roadmap for strengthening Africa's maritime governance, advancing the blue economy, and positioning the continent as a key player in global trade.

"This is a big win for Liberia," Kpadeh said. "We are ready, we are proud, and we are looking forward to hosting Africa and the world."