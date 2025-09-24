Liberia: WTO Clarifies - Liberia Must Ratify Fisheries Deal Before Benefits Apply

On Liberia's beaches, canoe fishers already know the weight of foreign competition. Industrial trawlers -- often flagged to Asia or Europe -- haul away catches by the ton, while local fishers return with dwindling nets. For many, the recent entry into force of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies seemed like hope at last: a global rulebook designed to end the harmful subsidies that keep foreign fleets on Liberia's doorstep.

But a WTO source has confirmed to the Daily Observer that the Agreement's protections do not apply to Liberia -- not yet. "The Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies applies to WTO members that have ratified and deposited their instruments of acceptance with the WTO. As such, rights and obligations under the Agreement do not apply to Liberia until the time it deposits its instrument of acceptance," the source said.

This means that where some Liberian authorities believe the benefits are automatic, they are gravely mistaken. Until Liberia completes ratification and deposits its acceptance with the WTO, the country remains outside the scope of the new rules. Foreign fleets can continue to benefit from subsidies outlawed elsewhere, and Liberia cannot yet claim access to the enforcement tools or financial support mechanisms tied to the deal.

What's at Stake

Globally, harmful subsidies amount to an estimated USD 22 billion a year, fueling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, overfishing, and exploitation of unregulated high seas. West Africa is among the hardest-hit regions, losing about USD 9.4 billion annually to IUU fishing. Liberia's 579-kilometer coastline is particularly vulnerable, with weak monitoring systems and limited enforcement capacity.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has warned that these practices are devastating Liberia's artisanal fishers. In a communication to the House of Representatives on June 17, he urged lawmakers to ratify the Agreement, calling it "a vital step toward protecting the livelihoods of thousands of Liberian fishers and preserving the nation's marine ecosystems."

"Our artisanal fishers are being squeezed out by heavily subsidized foreign fleets," Boakai wrote. "This agreement will help level the playing field by promoting sustainable fishing practices and fair trade."

What Ratification Would Unlock

Ratification would place Liberia alongside more than 70 WTO members -- including the United States, China, Japan, the European Union, and several African nations -- that have already accepted the Agreement.

Enforcement leverage: Liberia's determinations of IUU fishing would gain international weight, forcing foreign governments to withdraw subsidies from offending vessels.

Transparency tools: Liberia could demand full disclosure of subsidy programs and stock data from other members.

Funding support: Ratification makes Liberia eligible for the WTO's Fish Fund, already capitalized at more than USD 18 million, to strengthen enforcement, build landing sites, and support local fisherfolk.

The Legislative Path Ahead

The President's request is now before the House Committees on Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, and Judiciary for review. These committees are tasked with examining the legal, economic, and environmental implications of accession and are expected to report back soon.

Until then, Liberia remains outside the deal's protections. Foreign subsidized fleets retain their advantage, and local fishers continue to shoulder the cost of global inaction.

A Critical Juncture

The WTO has drawn the line clearly: only ratification and deposit of instruments of acceptance will bring Liberia under the shield of the new rules. Without that step, the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies will remain a distant promise for Liberia's fishers, not a binding reality.

As President Boakai himself declared: "We owe it to our people and future generations to safeguard these precious resources." The question is whether Liberia's lawmakers will act swiftly enough to ensure that the promise of global reform becomes a practical shield for canoe fishers struggling along Liberia's shores.