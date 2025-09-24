Liberia: Building On 'Huge Success' of First MCC Compact

The head of a high-level delegation from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) visiting the country has praised Liberia for the "huge success" of the first compact the country won nearly ten years ago.

"At MCC, we're extremely proud of the partnership that we developed through the first compact. We see it as a huge success, and we recognize the government of Liberia and the people of Liberia as extremely strong partners," Ms. Carrie Monahan, MCC Managing Director for Africa, expressed this upon her arrival early this week.

She praised the government and people for the warm reception, while highlighting the success of the first MCC compact.

"We're really happy to be back here again to prepare for our board meeting in December, as MCC's board of directors considers Liberia for another compact," she said.

Liberia's first MCC compact, implemented from 2016 to 2021 with a grant of $257 million, delivered transformative results, including the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, strengthening of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and advancing reforms to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

While in the country, the MCC delegation is expected to focus on a "constraints to economic growth" analysis, mirroring the approach taken during Liberia's first compact. She disclosed that the team will work with a broad range of stakeholders, including government officials, private sector representatives, and civil society actors, to understand Liberia's economic needs and identify sectors where MCC's support can be most effective.

"We'll also be looking at sectors that will be growth opportunities to benefit not only the government of Liberia and the people of Liberia, but American investors as well," Monahan said. "As you know, the Trump administration has a focus on trade, not aid, and we know there are excellent opportunities for American investors here. Overall, we're extremely grateful and very glad to be here this week, and we look forward to meeting with people across Monrovia and around the country as we prepare for our board."

The high-level MCC delegation is here to assess the country's economic growth potential and engage with stakeholders ahead of a possible second MCC compact. The visit highlights Liberia's strategic importance as a partner for U.S.-supported development and investment.

"Mr. Minister, I would like to thank you and your whole team for the extremely warm welcome. We are really, really thrilled to be here," Monahan said. "I have the honor to look briefly at the first compact for Liberia. I traveled here in 2013, but it's been a very long time, so I'm really happy to be back."

She emphasized that MCC views its grants as strategic investments in the Liberian people, noting the organization's commitment to identifying opportunities that stimulate economic growth and benefit both Liberians and American investors.

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan welcomed the MCC delegation, underscoring the government's commitment to facilitating the mission and ensuring its success.

"Well, thank you, Carrie and Tim. On behalf of our president, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the vice-president, the government, and the people of Liberia - and I stress the people of Liberia, who are the direct beneficiaries of MCC support - we want to welcome you wholeheartedly to Liberia," Ngafuan said.

He highlighted the impact of the first MCC compact, particularly the $257 million rehabilitation of the Mt. Coffey Hydroelectric Dam, which remains Liberia's largest source of electricity.

"If you go around Liberia or Monrovia and see how people jump for joy whenever they get light, you know they are very grateful to the MCC and the United States," the minister said.

Ngafuan emphasized development as a unifying force for Liberia, noting that access to essential services like electricity transcends religion, ethnicity, and political affiliation. "One instrument of unity is development," he said.

The MCC mission will spend the week engaging with stakeholders across Liberia to gather information for its "constraints to growth" analysis. Insights from these meetings will inform the MCC Board of Directors' decision in December on whether to approve a second compact with Liberia.

Ngafuan assured the delegation of full cooperation from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and acknowledged the support of the U.S. Embassy. "You can rest assured of the ministry's fullest cooperation," he said.