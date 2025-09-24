Liberia: Boakai Commits U.S.$8.3b for Women, Youth Empowerment

President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. has announced that Liberia will invest US$8.3 billion over the next five years to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, and inclusive development, declaring that his government is moving "from pledges to results."

Boakai delivered the pledge on Monday at the Fourth World Conference on Women, held during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He said the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration should not be viewed as a ceremonial occasion but as an urgent call to accelerate implementation of commitments made to women and girls worldwide.

"Under my leadership, Liberia is determined to move from pledges to results," the president told delegates.

He reaffirmed Liberia's stand on ending gender-based violence, stressing that the government will pursue zero tolerance through large-scale public education campaigns and dedicated budget allocations. "We pledge zero tolerance for gender-based violence," Boakai emphasized. He also announced that harmful cultural practices previously suspended under a three-year moratorium will now be permanently banned under national law, backed by community dialogues and alternative livelihood programs.

The Liberian leader further disclosed plans for a National Action Plan for Young Women and Girls, which he said would serve as a roadmap for empowerment, protection, and leadership. "When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion. Similarly, when women are fully empowered and supported, entire nations thrive," Boakai said, quoting an African proverb.

Boakai also highlighted Liberia's current role on the United Nations Security Council, noting that the country would ensure that women and youth voices help shape the peace and security agenda.

In outlining progress already made, the president pointed to the Liberia Women Empowerment Project, which is reaching 36,000 businesswomen across six counties and indirectly benefiting more than 260,000 people. He also cited the REALISE Project, which has provided support to 53,650 vulnerable households, including cash transfers to 16,000 families and business assistance to over 4,450 individuals, 80 percent of them women.

He noted that other initiatives, including the Nurture, Empower, and Protect program and the Accelerating Impact for Young Women project, have equipped nearly 25,000 adolescent girls and young women with health knowledge, life skills, and entrepreneurship training. By 2031, he said, more than 160,000 young women are expected to benefit.

Concluding his remarks, Boakai pledged Liberia's continued partnership with Africa and the wider global community to deliver on the Beijing+30 agenda. "On behalf of the people of Liberia, I reaffirm our commitment to work with Africa and the global community to make Beijing+30 a reality, for this generation and the next," he said.