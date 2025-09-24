Liberia: Paynesville, Hamilton Seal Historic Municipal Partnership

In a landmark move to strengthen international cooperation, the City of Hamilton in Canada and Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) in Liberia have officially signed a sister city agreement, marking Hamilton's first such partnership in Africa.

The historic signing ceremony, held virtually, brought together city officials, community leaders, and partners who have been instrumental in fostering the relationship.

Paynesville Mayor Robert S. Bestman expressed deep appreciation for his predecessors and Canadian partners who paved the way for the agreement. He highlighted Hamilton's achievements in affordable housing, healthcare, infrastructure, and community engagement as models Paynesville hopes to learn from.

"As we say in Liberia, government is continuity. I am picking up from where my predecessors left off, and I want to acknowledge them and appreciate their efforts," Mayor Bestman said. "There are many good lessons we can learn from Hamilton to improve Paynesville, from tackling drug addiction to building community capacity."

He further thanks all those who helped make this a reality, including former Mayors Cyvette Gibson and Pam Belcher-Taylor. A special thank you to Leo N. Johnson and his team at Empowerment Squared.

In her address, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath emphasized the importance of partnerships, describing the pact as a symbol of positivity and global connection. "As the mayor of Hamilton, I'm incredibly proud to announce that we have formalized the sister city relationship with Paynesville. These relationships create space for so much positivity, and today is a true reflection of that spirit," she said.

She also praised Empowerment Squared, a Canada-based nonprofit founded by Liberian Leo N. Johnson, for its pivotal role in nurturing the partnership. Empowerment Squared has championed initiatives such as the Liberian Learning Center in Paynesville, which has become a symbol of educational opportunity and community development.

Hamilton Public Library CEO, Paul Takala, commended the collaboration, noting that education and empowerment are central to the partnership's vision. "Education is not filling a bucket; it's lighting a fire. Empowerment Squared has been inspiring youth and families to uncover their potential, and this partnership with Paynesville will only strengthen that work," he said.

At the signing ceremony, special remarks came from Dr. Lailey Maparyan, President of the University of Liberia, who shared her personal connection to Paynesville and her vision for educational collaboration.

"I used to live in Paynesville. My first home in Liberia was in the Duport Road area, and when I returned recently, I was amazed at the transformation, especially the Liberia Learning Center," Dr. Maparyan recalled. "As someone deeply committed to education, I immediately knew the University of Liberia must partner with the Learning Center. Although not yet formalized, that partnership will happen."

She linked her enthusiasm to her family history, noting her late father's strong belief in the value of sister city relationships. "I grew up with a fond appreciation for these partnerships, and I can already see that the Hamilton-Paynesville relationship will be fruitful and important. From the University of Liberia, we bring greetings and congratulations, and we look forward to being part of this journey."

The ceremony concluded with remarks from Leo Johnson, CEO of Empowerment Squared, who praised the collective efforts that made the partnership possible.

"Madam Mayor, thank you for your unwavering support of Empowerment Squared over the past 15 years. You have been both a silent and loud supporter working behind the scenes to make things happen, while also publicly standing with us," Johnson said. "Without your dedication and the commitment of our supporters in Hamilton and Liberia, we would not be where we are today."

He added that the impact of the partnership has only been possible because of a strong network of individuals and institutions on both sides of the Atlantic. "We are here because people believed in this vision, made phone calls, opened doors, and invested in community empowerment. On behalf of Empowerment Squared, I say thank you for celebrating this milestone with us. The best is still ahead."

At a ceremony marking the establishment of the Hamilton-Paynesville Sister City relationship, Hamilton business owner and McMaster University Industry Professor, Mark John Stewart, reflected on the years of partnership that paved the way for the historic milestone.

Stewart, who has worked with Empowerment Squared for 15 years, recounted how his collaboration with co-founder Leo Johnson began in 2010 and eventually led to the launch of the Liberian Learning Center in Paynesville earlier this year. "Leo's vision to give back to Liberia inspired many of us in Canada to join him," Stewart said, adding that support from successive Paynesville mayors was crucial to bringing the project to life.

On February 14, 2024, Hamilton City Council unanimously approved Mayor Andrea Horwath's motion to establish the sister city relationship, seconded by Councillor Tammy Wang. Council members described the partnership as vital for shared growth and development, with several noting its roots in people-to-people connections.

The ceremony also recognized a second cohort of Hamilton volunteers, who arrived in Liberia earlier this month to live and work with the community. Stewart emphasized that the agreement represents more than words on paper: "This partnership is about real relationships, shared vision, and building a better future together."

The partnership is expected to foster exchanges in education, youth development, healthcare, infrastructure, and social programs, while deepening ties between the people of both cities.

"This relationship challenges us in Paynesville to think about Liberia, love Liberia, and build Liberia," Mayor Bestman added