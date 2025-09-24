Liberia: CSA Audit Reveals Disturbing Lapses in Judiciary

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has completed a comprehensive Credential Audit and Personnel Verification exercise across Montserrado County courts, revealing significant misalignments--huge number of absentees, a bunch of unqualified staff members among others.

The initiative, conducted over a week, aimed to strengthen transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in the civil service, providing the judiciary with insights critical to workforce management and future reform.

Dr. Josiah Joekai, CSA Director General, led the presentation of the findings to Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and senior judicial officials, highlighting both achievements and areas requiring attention. "The purpose of this gathering this morning is to conclude the formal presentation of the report generated from the Presidential Verification and Payroll Audit," Dr. Joekai said. "This report is a revision of the necessary actions to enhance the content, efficiency, and productivity of the civil service system."

The CSA credential audit, copy of which was obtained by the Daily Observer, sought to establish accurate and up-to-date employee records in the judiciary. By verifying personnel credentials, the agency intends to promote integrity and accountability while reducing misalignment and inefficiencies in workforce deployment. Dr. Joekai explained that such audits are crucial to ensuring that all staff members occupy positions that match their qualifications and skillsets.

"We were able to verify a total of 674 staff physically," Dr. Joekai said. "The remaining 1,374 personnel records remain unverified at this stage. All 674 verified records have been received, with updates made in line with CSA's standard systems."

The audit revealed that approximately one-third of verified personnel serve in support roles such as attendants and clerical staff. Additionally, a significant number of staff occupy unclassified positions, including drivers, coaches, and guidance personnel, many of whom do not require full credential verification under the Agency Standard Administrative Norms (ASAN).

However, the audit identified 56 cases requiring further verification of academic and professional qualifications. Dr. Joekai noted, "When we scan academic or professional records, we cannot always read the code. That does not mean it is unverifiable. We send it forward to the relevant institutions for independent verification."

The gender distribution of verified staff highlighted a male-dominated workforce, with 70 percent male and 30 percent female employees. While this reflects certain workforce realities, Dr. Joekai suggested that institutions could consider strategies to increase female representation in key judicial roles.

Another notable finding concerned staff retirement eligibility and misplacement. Eleven percent of verified personnel are already eligible for retirement, and 150 staff members were found to be deployed in positions inconsistent with their qualifications or classification. "These misalignments represent both a challenge and an opportunity," Dr. Joekai said. "Correcting them will ensure that personnel are more effectively matched to their roles, which is critical for efficiency and accountability."

Beyond identifying gaps, the CSA report outlines several opportunities for reform that could strengthen Liberia's judiciary. These include streamlining payroll systems to consolidate employee records, improving attendance tracking through biometric systems, and implementing robust personnel management tools that integrate with Liberia's civil service information system.

Dr. Joekai emphasized the importance of workforce development, particularly through vocational, technical, and training scholarships aimed at upskilling employees. "We are introducing a monitoring system for personnel verification and management," he said. "This system is linked to the overall civil service information system and can be replicated across institutions to improve oversight, transparency, and operational efficiency."

The CSA stressed that reforms should be collaborative. "We are encouraging the judiciary and all relevant institutions to actively engage with CSA in implementing these recommendations," Dr. Joekai said. "The system is already established. Once we collaborate, we can link personnel management directly to job functions and post relevant information for monitoring. This will ensure real-time accountability and informed decision-making."

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay welcomed the CSA's efforts, noting that the initiative reflects a commitment to governance and institutional efficiency. The Chief Justice emphasized the judiciary's readiness to cooperate with CSA to implement the report's recommendations, ensuring that the workforce is aligned with Liberia's broader civil service standards.

Dr. Joekai acknowledged that undertaking such audits can generate anxiety or resistance among personnel. "When CSA conducts verification exercises, there may be concerns and some level of resistance," he said. "This is normal. Our approach focuses on transparency, clear communication, and constructive engagement to ensure the process is smooth and credible."

Attendance monitoring also emerged as a key focus area. The CSA plans to introduce biometric systems to track attendance accurately and address absenteeism. Dr. Joekai said, "Attendance issues are not insurmountable. With proper monitoring systems, we can ensure staff accountability while maintaining efficiency and fairness in payroll processing."

The CSA's audit of Liberia's judiciary highlights broader lessons for civil service reform nationwide. By identifying misalignments, verifying credentials, and introducing technological monitoring systems, the agency is setting new standards for governance, efficiency, and transparency.

"This process is not just about verification," Dr. Joekai said. "It is about building integrity, accountability, and efficiency across our institutions. The work conducted in Montserrado courts will serve as a model for broader civil service reforms and ensure that Liberia's workforce is better aligned with the needs of the people."

The report underscores the importance of strategic workforce planning, proper deployment, and continuous monitoring as essential tools for strengthening Liberia's civil service. By addressing misalignments, increasing transparency, and enhancing staff capacities, the judiciary can improve service delivery and public confidence in its operations.

The CSA's Credential Audit and Personnel Verification report represents a landmark step toward modernizing Liberia's judicial workforce. With key findings on misaligned staff, retirement eligibility, gender distribution, and credential verification, the report provides actionable recommendations for improving efficiency and accountability.

Dr. Joekai concluded, "The findings offer both challenges and opportunities. By acting on these insights, we can strengthen Liberia's civil service, support judicial effectiveness, and ensure that personnel are deployed appropriately to maximize their impact. Collaboration, transparency, and effective monitoring will be central to the success of these reforms."