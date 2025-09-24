Liberia: MPC Political Leader Pledges Support for Youth in Grand Bassa

Gio Town — Simeon CM Freeman, leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), has promised to help young people in Grand Bassa County by offering free vocational training and donating LRD 100,000 to support youth activities.

Freeman made the announcement on Friday, September 19, 2025, during a visit to Electoral District #5 in Gio Town. The event was organized by the "Friends of Ben Banny," a local political group. Ben Banny, a former candidate in the 2023 elections, invited Freeman and helped launch the community event, which included a day-long sports tournament sponsored by Freeman.

Speaking to a crowd of residents, Freeman said it's time for leaders to invest in the youth and women of Liberia. "It's time political leaders and parties invest in the young people and the women of Liberia," he stated.

Freeman also shared concerns about past elections, saying votes should be respected. "The people can't vote and at the end their votes are not respected," he said.

As part of his long-term plans, Freeman said he will visit all counties ahead of the 2029 elections. He hopes to run for president in 2030.

During the event, residents of District #5 made several requests. They asked Freeman to help support students, build a modern town hall, and improve the local market. Women in the district also asked for hygiene supplies and better conditions for selling their goods.

The youth president of Gio Town, Emmanuel Swee, thanked Freeman and asked him to continue helping the district, especially in education and skills training.

"We are happy that you are here to listen to us and our concerns, since after the election you are the first and only presidential candidate to visit us here in our struggling district and we will not forget all what you have done and what you are about to do for us here," he said.

Freeman said he is committed to helping the community and will support the launch of the vocational program in Gio Town. The program is expected to teach young people useful job skills and give them a better future.