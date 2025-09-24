Liberia: What Went Wrong At RIA On Monday

Tensions flared here ahead of former President George Manneh Weah's arrival on Monday, September 22, 2025, as supporters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) clashed with state security forces.

Hundreds of partisans gathered at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) to welcome the former President, chanting slogans and hailing him as "Heaven-sent for the nation."

In anticipation of potential unrest, state security heightened their presence by establishing roadblocks and cordoning off parts of the airport area. Supporters were eventually moved to the nearby Smell No Taste Community.

The situation escalated when the Liberia National Police (LNP), led by Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Atty. J. Nelson Freeman (Unit 102) used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The movie drew backlash from CDC supporters and observers, who described it as an abuse of power.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In response, some aggrieved CDCians reportedly threw stones at security personnel, further intensifying the standoff. However, calm was restored before the afternoon.

As tensions simmered, political observers kept a close eye on how Weah's return and his renewed commitment to the CDC would shape Liberia's political landscape moving forward.

Following his arrival, Weah made it clear that he had returned with purpose, to sustain the political mission on which the CDC was founded.

"We will sustain the political fight," he told supporters.

The former Liberian leader reaffirmed his dedication to the cause that birthed the Congress for Democratic Change, promising that the party's new headquarters would be built in record time.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Weah thanked his supporters and sympathizers, who came out to welcome him.

"I want to thank all the people who made their way to the airport to receive me. While I was away, I watched the news and saw the fighting. I don't think it was necessary today, but I'm glad to be back home," Weah said.

"I am back to make sure CDC gets a new party headquarters."

He called for restraint and civility in political engagement, urging Liberians to avoid confrontation.

"We don't need to fight," he said. "Let's be civil. That's the only way our country can move forward."

Weah told his supporters not to worry, assuring them that he was back in the country with a clear mission to rebuild and revitalize the CDC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also shared that part of his recent European trip was to support his son, professional footballer Timothy Weah, who recently signed with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.

"I'm happy to have seen my son settle in at Marseille, and I'm happy to be back home to do my work," Weah stated. Editing by Jonathan Browne