Liberia: Court Rules in Capitol Arson Case Today

Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie is expected to rule in the most anticipated capital Building arson case today, September 24, 2025, involving former House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa, colleagues, and several other defendants.

The case surrounding the Capitol Building arson has entered a new phase of scrutiny following an unexpected rescheduling of the final ruling.

The motion to suppress evidence, filed by the defendants, which includes former Ex-speaker Koffa and his associates, has been at the center of this legal battle.

The ruling had been expected on Thursday, September 18, 2025, based on a medical checkup and examination report, which was to be submitted to the court, to assess the allegation of sodomy and torture, as argued by the defense.

But surprisingly, on September 18, 2025, when judicial reporters, concerned Liberians, and sympathizers gathered at Criminal Court "A" to witness and provide coverage for the case, hearing had not taken place, and the court was empty.

Criminal Court "A", under the leadership of Presiding Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, has set the new date for the final ruling.

The decision is now scheduled for today, Wednesday, September 24th, marking a significant shift in the timeline and leading to increased speculation regarding the reasons behind the delay.

The rescheduling comes amid reports of a medical checkup related to allegations of sodomy and torture. These health-related issues appear to have contributed to the postponement, intensifying public and legal interest in the case outcome.

Due to the delay of the case, judicial reporters went to the Office of the Clerk of Court to gather reasons behind the postponement. They were presented with a new letter of assignment, rescheduling the parties for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, for the final ruling.

During the Wednesday, September 10, 2025, sitting, defense lawyers argued that AMI, like the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, is a government-contracted medical facility linked to the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police. They argued that such affiliation compromises credibility of any medical report expected to determine allegations that the defendants were tortured and sodomized while in custody.

Counsel for the defense reminded the Court that co-defendant Thomas Etheridge, after allegedly being tortured and compelled to confess, collapsed and was taken to AMI, where doctors attributed his condition to malaria rather than alleged beatings he suffered. They argued that this incident demonstrates why the defendants do not trust the integrity of AMI and why an independent medical institution with no ties to government must conduct the examinations

Ruling on the issue of medical examination, the Judge acknowledged the defense's distrust of JFK but emphasized that AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is "an internationally recognized facility providing independent and professional medical services." He noted that AMI operates under international standards and, therefore, should be trusted to conduct a neutral assessment.

Judge Willie ordered that all defendants be taken to AMI at the expense of the Ministry of Justice for a complete medical examination. He further mandated that the medical reports be submitted to the Court by September 17, 2025, to enable a ruling on the pending Motion to Suppress Evidence.

On September 8, 2025, lawyers representing former speaker, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa, colleagues, and others rejected a medical checkup and examination proposed by Criminal Court "A" Judge Willie, arguing that the defendants risk potential death if not medically examined independently.

Defendants scheduled for medical treatment and examination include Christian Kofa, John Nyanti, Eric Susay, Thomas Isaac, Thomas Etheridge, and Stephen Broh, all of whom are co-defendants in the Capitol Building arson case.

They were charged for the alleged commission of the crimes: Arson, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Solicitation, Criminal Intent to commit murder, Aggravated Assault, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Release of destructive Forces, recklessly endangering another person & Theft of Property, pending before the Court, undetermined.

The defense motion for an independent medical checkup is in reaction to the Criminal Court "A" Judge Willie's recent decision proposing a medical checkup for the defendants at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital to establish or not, alleging sodomy, torture, and other medical complications as alleged in their motion to suppress the evidence submitted by the prosecution.

During the hearing, the defense partially accepted the judge's decision. It stated for the record that they would have preferred an independent medical examination, treatment, and evaluation of the defendants.

Predicated upon their argument, the defense on Monday, September 8, 2025, filed a motion for Independent Medical Examination, saying that if the defendants are not properly medically examined or treated by a team of independent medical practitioners other than the government- owned John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital, their infections and appalling conditions could degenerate into a more severe case that could lead to their deaths, contrary to law.

The defense in their motion to suppress the evidence submitted by the prosecution alleged that the defendants were egregiously tortured by Agents of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Liberia National Police (LNP) at the Headquarters of the NSA and, as a result, for the past months, the Movants have been experiencing severe pain when urinating.

According to the defense, the defendants likewise have urine with reddish color, adding that those Agents flashed bright lights in their faces, which caused them to blur vision, and is found wanting and evil.

The defense in their motion further indicated that their clients' conditions are not only symptoms of urinary tract infection and blurred vision, but consequence of the severe beating and waterboarding being perpetrated against their persons by those Agents of the NSA and LNP is in gross violation of their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the 1986 Constitution of Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne