Liberian Companies Benefit Contracts Valued Over U.S.$12 Million

The Executive Director of the Public Procurement & Concessions Commission (PPCC), Bodger Scott Johnson, has reported significant progress in the implementation of e-GP system in Liberia, leading to the awarding of a total of US$12,219,000 worth of contracts to Liberian-registered companies, with just six government entities currently on the e-procurement system.

According to Mr. Johnson, the PPCC plans to onboard fifty additional government entities to the electronic procurement platform by the next fiscal year. This is in addition to the six already participating: the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and the PPCC itself.

"But I want to say that since we launched the system, there has been a transparent e-procurement process. We have seen the total value of contracts awarded through the system reached US$12, 219, 000," Johnson stated, adding that the contracts were awarded to Liberian-registered companies.

Breaking down the distribution of contracts, he detailed that the LRA awarded 27 contracts;, the MFDP 10, the MoE 7, the MPW 19, and the PPCC 17. He described this development as a "tremendous change in the procurement space" within the country.

"This system brings about transparency, credibility, and value for money," he added.

With just six entities currently using the platform, over US$12 million in contracts have already been awarded. Johnson believes that onboarding fifty more entities will result in a "significant shift in the procurement process."

Speaking during a radio appearance in Monrovia on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, Johnson emphasized the need to build efficiency and public trust in government systems.

"We want to create more efficiency, transparency, and value for money so that people can have confidence in the government system," he said, urging Liberian businesses to trust the platform and participate in the process.

He also underscored the importance of Liberians building their own economy through private sector development.

The country will not succeed if Liberians do not create their own economy, he stressed, highlighting the need for a strong and vibrant private sector as the foundation for national transformation.

Additionally, the PPCC highlighted the gender gap in public procurement, noting that male-owned businesses currently dominate sectors such as construction. The Commission, according to PPCC General Manager, Mrs. Rubbie N. N. Jones, is working to change this narrative.

To promote inclusivity, the PPCC plans to provide training for women-owned businesses on how to prepare procurement documentation and effectively compete in the process.

he e-Government Procurement (e-GP) System was officially launched in February 2025 by the PPCC. The system is a modern public procurement tool designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in government transactions.

To date, all procurement activities by the six onboarded entities are being conducted through the e-GP platform, minimizing human involvement and reducing opportunities for corruption and discretion, a significant improvement over the traditional paper-based system.

Established in 2005 by an act of the Liberian Legislature, the PPCC is tasked with regulating and monitoring all public procurement and concession processes to ensure that public funds are spent efficiently and transparently. Editing by Jonathan Browne