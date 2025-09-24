Liberia: Finance Minister Ngafuan Welcomes Hike in Work Permit Fee.

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Ngafuan, has hailed the Ministry of Liberia (MOL) for increasing work permit fees for aliens.

The recent administrative decision by the Labour Ministry to increase the fee for ordinary Liberian Work Permit from US$1,000 to US$3,000 has been welcomed by Minister Ngafuan.

Early this month, Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., addressing the weekly MICAT Press briefing in Monrovia, announced the government's decision to triple the fee for an ordinary Liberian Work Permit, outlining its positive impact on the industrial sector by disabling the influx of migrant workers and replacing them with the local Liberian workforce.

A Labour Ministry press release issued here quotes Minister Ngafuan's letter, dated September 18, 2025, as indicating: "The increment is a direct result of government policy rather than contractor performance; the associated revenue should be retained in full by the Government of Liberia".

The release further quotes Minister Ngafuan's communication as clarifying that the rationale for the distinction is that this specific fee increase was not instituted to enhance contractor services, but was instead developed and implemented through the Inter-agency policy efforts of the Government of Liberia. Its primary objective is to incentivize concessionaires and other companies operating within Liberia to prioritize the employment and training of Liberian citizens, Minister Ngafuan noted.

He clarified that the incremental fee of Two Thousand United States Dollars (US$2,000.00) for a regular Work Permit falls outside the scope of the existing revenue-sharing agreement (60%/40%) with Cetis Graphic and Documentary Services.

Ngafuan urged that 'this approach is crucial to shared commitment to fiscal prudence and maximization of domestic resources for the benefit of the Liberian people.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Kruah has assured Finance Minister Ngafuan that every aspect of the communication will be considered in the ongoing Labour Transformation Program, targeting the creation of more employment opportunities for Liberians in fulfillment of the Government's AAID Agenda. Editing by Jonathan Browne