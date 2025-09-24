Liberia: Frontpageafrica Sub-Editor Selma Lomax Joins Regional Financial Crime Training in Guinea-Bissau

Bissau — FrontPageAfrica Editor Selma Lomax is among 40 journalists from across the ECOWAS region participating in a three-day regional training workshop on investigative reporting of economic and financial crimes, taking place in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The workshop, organized by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), aims to strengthen the capacity of journalists from print, electronic, and online media to investigate and report effectively on money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Timothy Melaye, Acting Principal Officer for Communication and Advocacy at GIABA, said the training is part of the institution's strategy to build a solid alliance with the media for effective dissemination of information on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) issues. He noted that the workshop would also expose journalists to regional AML/CFT initiatives, sharpen investigative techniques, and promote internal newsroom cultures of financial crime reporting.

Melaye emphasized the critical role of journalists in promoting good governance, exposing corruption, protecting citizens' rights, and supporting transparency and accountability across the region. He stressed that the media remains a crucial anti-corruption crusader and that its involvement is essential to the success of GIABA's mandate.

The training is being delivered by experienced experts and practitioners using a combination of plenary presentations, case studies, experience sharing, syndicate exercises, and role plays.

Also speaking at the opening session, GIABA Director General Edwin W. Harris Jr. reaffirmed the institution's commitment to fighting financial crimes and acknowledged the government of Guinea-Bissau for its support and cooperation. He praised the leadership of the country's Financial Intelligence Unit (CENTIF), led by Mr. Justino SA, and highlighted the collaboration as a model for synergy between national and regional bodies.

Harris described the current challenges facing West Africa--including high-level corruption, illicit financial flows, drug trafficking, and misuse of virtual assets--as serious threats to the region's stability and economic development. He urged journalists to continue playing a vital role in exposing these issues and influencing positive change.

Highlighting GIABA's achievements under its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, Harris cited progress in aligning member states' legal and regulatory frameworks with global standards, establishing Financial Intelligence Units, and building capacity among thousands of stakeholders across the region. He also referenced international recognition of GIABA's journalist training program, including its presentation at the June 2025 Eurasia Group plenary in Moscow.

Calling journalists "strategic allies" in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, Harris encouraged participants to use the training to enhance their knowledge, correct misinformation, and build a network committed to regional transparency.

The workshop continues through September 24 and is part of GIABA's ongoing effort to engage the media as partners in creating a more secure, transparent, and economically resilient West Africa.