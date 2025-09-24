Liberia: Health Workers Elect New Leadership, Vow Tough Fight for Better Pay, Conditions

Monrovia — The National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) has elected and inducted a new corps of officers to steer the affairs of the union, with Francis B. Kerkula taking over as president.

Others elected include Doris Konneh-Clarke, Vice President for Administration; Simon A. Morris, Vice President for Operations; Demmi T. Dearzua, Secretary General; Edwina Sheriff, Treasurer; and Alice Jackson, Chaplain.

The election, held during the institution's just-ended convention, followed weeks of debates on poor working conditions, low compensation, and the need for better healthcare delivery across Liberia.

Speaking at the induction ceremony at the Monrovia Vocational Training Center, President Kerkula vowed to push for fair compensation, improved benefits, and better facilities for health workers nationwide.

"We stand at a crossroads," he told members. "The path forward requires us to be united, to work collaboratively, and to stand together in the face of adversity. I can assure you all that we will fight for our rights, not as individuals, but as a collective force."

Kerkula, a longtime medical practitioner, outlined plans to demand increased funding for public health facilities, sustainable salaries, and comprehensive training programs to boost the skills of Liberian medical personnel.

He warned that the current compensation structure is "unsustainable" and called for urgent government action, stressing that health workers are the backbone of the country's fragile healthcare system.

"We are not asking for handouts," Kerkula maintained. "We are demanding recognition of the critical role we play in the well-being of the Liberian people. We are asking for the resources necessary to effectively fulfill this responsibility."

The NAHWUL leader also raised concerns about severe staff shortages, particularly in rural areas, and urged strategies to attract and retain nurses, doctors, and pharmacists in underserved communities.

Doris Konneh-Clarke, Vice President for Administration, assured members that the new leadership will work in unity, describing Kerkula as "a beacon of hope" for the union.

"We need strong leadership, and his commitment to unity is precisely what we need," she said. "I call on every health worker across Liberia to join this struggle to ensure our union is fully represented and uplifted to the next level."