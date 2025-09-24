Liberia: New Faces, Big Goals - World Girls FC Prepare for Upper Women's League Title Challenge

Monrovia — In a move that signals their ambition to be among the top contenders this year, World Girls Football Club of the Liberia Football Association Upper Women's League has officially unveiled 12 new players ahead of the 2025/26 Campaign.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday in Monrovia, witnessed the 2024/25 beaten Orange Cup finalists welcoming six international and six local-based players to their squad.

The event brought together players, supporters, and members of the media as the club outlined its vision for the new season.

The signings span Ghana, Nigeria, DR Congo, Benin, and Liberia, reinforcing the squad across every area of the pitch.

Among the headline arrivals is Ahamadu Amina, a Ghanaian U-20 international goalkeeper formerly with Socrates Ladies FC and SEH Hélène Caroline, a prolific striker from DR Congo who last featured for FC Ebolowa in Cameroon.

Other international recruits include Nigeria's Precious Daniel, Goodness Chinonye Nwoko, and Saludeen Zainab, along with Ghanaian midfielder Abigail Armoh.

On the local side, World Girls FC secured six key players from Liberian clubs:

The Six Liberian talents join to strengthen defense, midfield, and attack are Christine M. Kerkula (Central Defender, Soccer Ambassador), Hannah Passay (Central Defender, Stages Queens FC), Danieline Toomey (Defender, Soccer Ambassador), Victoria Watkins (Midfielder, Stages Queens FC), Gloria P. Targbe (Midfielder, Soccer Ambassador), and Courage Shine (Winger, Soccer Ambassador).

The duration of the players' contracts was not disclosed, but club officials confirmed they range from two to three years, with some players joining on loan agreements.

Club President Molly Jarbo, addressing the ceremony, described the unveiling as a "historic moment" for World Girls FC, noting that the motivation to strengthen the squad came from last season's performance, where the club finished sixth in the league but reached the Orange Cup final.

"Last season, finishing sixth and reaching the FA Cup final gave us belief. But to improve on that and truly compete, we knew we had to strengthen the squad with foreign players," Jarbo explained. "We want to challenge for the title and not make it a one horse race."

She added that the new season represents a turning point for the club:

"This is not just about winning games. It is about showing young Liberian girls that with hard work, discipline, and opportunity, they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in Africa. We want World Girls FC to be a symbol of hope and ambition."

Jarbo also highlighted the club's philosophy of mixing homegrown and foreign talent to build a winning formula.

"We deliberately went for a balance six foreign and six Liberian players because we believe in both experience and local development. Our foreign signings bring international exposure, but our local girls are the heartbeat of this club," she stressed.

Beyond footballing success, the president outlined a broader vision for World Girls FC.

"At World Girls FC, our focus is not only on performance on the field, but also on life beyond the game. Every player who passes through this club will gain skills and values that empower her off the pitch. We are not only in the business of women's football we are in the business of empowering girls and building women leaders for the future," she said to loud applause.

Head Coach Famatta Dean echoed her president's optimism, expressing confidence that the new arrivals provide the balance and quality needed for success.

"I am hopeful that these additions will give us the needed results," Dean said.

With their automatic qualification for the Super Cup on October 5 in Nimba, World Girls FC's mix of international pedigree and homegrown talent positions them as one of the most exciting clubs to watch this season.

The ambitious recruitment drive is a clear statement that World Girls are not content with being runners-up they are ready to challenge for the title.