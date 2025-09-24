Nigeria: Over 374 Athletes to Compete At Abia Para Badminton Tourney

Over 374 athletes from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa will converge on Umuahia for the maiden Abia Para Badminton International Tournament and the All-African Para Badminton Championships, scheduled from September 30 to October 12. The twin events, sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA), will be staged at the newly refurbished International Conference Centre.

Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, Nwaobilor Nwadinma Ananaba, said Abia State is ready to position itself as Africa's hub for para badminton.

"With the level of preparation and the number of countries registered, these historic championships will not only attract athletes but also hundreds of officials and stakeholders. It will be a true celebration of global friendship and inclusiveness," he stated.

Ananaba noted that the International Conference Centre has been upgraded to meet world-class standards, with pre-event activities already staged to test facilities and build momentum. He also assured that comprehensive logistics were in place to welcome international participants.

"Our protocol team is stationed in Lagos to assist athletes with connecting flights to Owerri. From there, wheelchair-accessible buses will transport them to Umuahia. Comfortable hotel accommodations and efficient transportation are secured," he explained.

On safety and welfare, the commissioner highlighted partnerships with the Federal Medical Centre and Abia State Specialist Hospital for medical support, in addition to a mobile medical clinic at the venue. Trained volunteers, security personnel, and accessible transport will further ensure a smooth experience for athletes and spectators.

The tournament will be officiated by South Africa's Karin Bester as referee, with Hong Kong's Chau Yat Kwong serving as deputy referee.