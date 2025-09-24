Nigeria: Abuja to Host Fifth Oakleaf Fitness Fiesta

23 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

For the first time in the event's growing history, the Oakleaf Fitness Fiesta will be held in the capital city of Abuja on Saturday, October 4.

The event will be held at the Monoliza Amusement Park, Dikko Road, Abuja, starting at 8:00 am, as the pharmaceutical firm spreads the message of healthy living and a vibrant lifestyle.

Organisers say they are anticipating between 400 to 500 participants in Abuja, including fitness enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, families, and members of the public who are interested in healthier living.

Oakleaf Pharma's Managing Director, Dipo Adetuyi, described Abuja as a natural choice given its vibrant and health-conscious population.

"Abuja was a natural choice because it is the nation's capital and a very vibrant city with a young, dynamic, and active population. It also has a strong culture of sports and fitness, so taking the Fiesta to Abuja was a no-brainer.

"We want people to understand that working out and living healthy can be fun, exciting, and sustainable. Fitness doesn't have to be boring or monotonous. Through this, we hope participants will be inspired to continue incorporating exercise, healthy eating, and overall wellness into their daily routines."

Adetuyi also revealed that there are plans to organise the fiesta in Ibadan and Port Harcourt next year.

