Nigeria: 'Nigerians Prefer Engineering, Medicine, Law, Business in Us Schools'

The Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Embassy Abuja, Brian Neubert, has said Nigerian students prefer to study engineering, medicine, Law, and business in US universities.

Speaking at the 2025 Education USA Fair in Abuja, Neubert noted that many thousands of Nigerians continue to study in the United States, and the embassy is excited about the growing interest in EducationUSA services across Nigeria.

He said, "What we have seen over the decades is that many thousands of Nigerians take advantage of overseas opportunities. They come back and work in academia, they come back and work as journalists in media, and they certainly come back and work in business.

"We know that Nigerians hustle. The courses of study that are most interesting to Nigerian students are often engineering, business, law, medicine, and many thousands of these students graduate, and then they come back and build this country."

"The United States is proud to partner with Nigeria in empowering the next generation of leader innovators, and change-makers," Neubert said.

While outlining the process for applying to American schools, he said, "Planning ahead is critical. It's absolutely important to plan ahead. If you wait until the last minute, that creates challenges, but if you plan ahead and ask questions, that gives the student the best chance of success."

On scholarships, Neubert pointed out that exceptional students can access various opportunities.

"There are opportunities for scholarships. Exceptional students get to have scholarships. There are a variety of options for scholarships, and international students, students from Nigeria, enrich the experience for the entire community on campus," he said.