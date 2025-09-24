Liberia: CBL Pushes for Decent Use of Liberian Banknotes

23 September 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D Williams

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has rolled out a new initiative, the "Clean Note Campaign," seeking to transform the way Liberians treat their money.

Operating under the slogan "Our Money, Our Pride," the campaign encourages citizens to avoid practices such as folding, stapling, tearing, or scribbling on banknotes. Officials noted that such acts not only damage the durability of money but also diminish Liberia's financial image.

At the official launch, the CBL brought together commercial banks, business associations, marketers, street vendors, and even motorcyclists to join forces in promoting proper handling of the Liberian dollar.

The event attracted hundreds of participants, demonstrating broad support for the initiative.

Speakers emphasized that maintaining clean banknotes goes beyond financial discipline. They described it as a form of national respect, symbolizing unity and dignity both at home and abroad.

The Central Bank hopes this public awareness drive will inspire citizens to treat money as a symbol of heritage and pride, not merely a tool for transactions.

The bold "Clean Note Campaign" , according to the CBL, is aimed at preserving the integrity of the Liberian dollar, urging citizens to handle banknotes responsibly and protect the nation's currency as a symbol of pride and stability.

The campaign started last Friday, September 19, 2025, beginning at Rally Time Market in Monrovia, with a float parade, music, and drama designed to raise awareness about proper currency handling.

CBL says indecent practices such as squeezing, writing, stamping, stapling, exposing banknotes to dirt and moisture, and even melting coins have destroyed nearly L$1 billion worth of the new family of banknotes printed in 2022.

It argues that replacing these damaged notes has the potential to cost the country millions of dollars annually.

The campaign which intends change and instill a sense of national pride and responsibility in handling the currency care.

CBL Corporate Communication Manager, Cllr. Alphonso Zeon says offenders risk a fine of L$500,000 or up to two years in jail under existing laws.

The CBL quotes Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi as emphasizing the signifance of the initiative, saying "The Liberian dollar is a symbol of our sovereignty. When we disrespect our money, we disrespect ourselves as a people."

He added that the campaign is a challenges to every Liberian to safeguard the value of our currency and show pride in our national identity.

According to Governor Saamoi, the launch marks the beginning of a sustained, nationwide effort, noting that "This is not a one-off event. We are rolling out radio programs, community theater, grassroots outreach, and direct market engagements across Liberia. Whether you are a vendor, taxi driver, student, or office worker, this campaign speaks to you."

The CBL called on every Liberian to join and own the awareness drive and become champions of the "Our Money, Our Pride - Handle It with Care" message.

