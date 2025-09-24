Liberia: ESOL Distances Itself From Alleged Drug Trafficker Linked to 'Engineering' Reports

23 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By The Liberian Investigator

-- The Engineering Society of Liberia (ESOL) has set the record straight after local media reports identified a man accused of drug trafficking as a "Liberian engineer."

In a statement issued Tuesday, ESOL said 46-year-old Creem Abess Brown, recently arrested in connection with drug trafficking, is neither a member of the Society nor a recognized practicing engineer under Liberian law.

"Based on our official records and investigation, Mr. Brown is not a practicing Liberian engineer as recognized under Liberian law or the ESOL regulatory framework," ESOL said.

The Society emphasized that under the ESOL Act of 2021 and its bylaws, only individuals who hold a recognized university engineering degree, are registered members in good standing, and comply with new licensing requirements may call themselves engineers in Liberia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ESOL President Eng. David D. Wounuah said the body "unequivocally distances itself" from Brown and reiterated its support for Liberia's fight against illicit drugs and commitment to the rule of law.

The statement also cautioned the public against mistaking unqualified individuals for professionals, noting that "not every individual carrying a measuring tape, wearing a hard hat, or constructing a house is an engineer."

ESOL urged citizens to verify the credentials of anyone claiming to be an engineer by contacting the Society directly via its website or official phone lines.

The Society reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Liberia's engineering profession and pledged to work with authorities to protect the public interest.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.