Liberia: ESOL Distances Itself From Alleged Drug Trafficker Linked to 'Engineering' Reports

-- The Engineering Society of Liberia (ESOL) has set the record straight after local media reports identified a man accused of drug trafficking as a "Liberian engineer."

In a statement issued Tuesday, ESOL said 46-year-old Creem Abess Brown, recently arrested in connection with drug trafficking, is neither a member of the Society nor a recognized practicing engineer under Liberian law.

"Based on our official records and investigation, Mr. Brown is not a practicing Liberian engineer as recognized under Liberian law or the ESOL regulatory framework," ESOL said.

The Society emphasized that under the ESOL Act of 2021 and its bylaws, only individuals who hold a recognized university engineering degree, are registered members in good standing, and comply with new licensing requirements may call themselves engineers in Liberia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ESOL President Eng. David D. Wounuah said the body "unequivocally distances itself" from Brown and reiterated its support for Liberia's fight against illicit drugs and commitment to the rule of law.

The statement also cautioned the public against mistaking unqualified individuals for professionals, noting that "not every individual carrying a measuring tape, wearing a hard hat, or constructing a house is an engineer."

ESOL urged citizens to verify the credentials of anyone claiming to be an engineer by contacting the Society directly via its website or official phone lines.

The Society reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Liberia's engineering profession and pledged to work with authorities to protect the public interest.