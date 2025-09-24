Liberia: Engineering Society of Liberia Launches Accreditation Board Amid Push for Professionalism, Inclusion

- The Engineering Society of Liberia (ESOL) has launched its first Board of Accreditation and Licensing, a milestone that formalizes professional regulation and accountability in Liberia's engineering sector.

The induction ceremony, held over the weekend at Monrovia City Hall, brought together engineers, educators, students, policymakers and other development stakeholders. The event follows the passage of the ESOL Act in 2021, signed into law by former President George Weah, which authorized the Society to independently license and accredit engineering professionals.

The seven-member board, six men and one woman, was vetted through ESOL's Board of Directors and Executive Committee. It will certify individual engineers, accredit firms and institutions, and evaluate engineering education programs nationwide.

"A Foundation for Trust"

Keynote speaker Engineer William Nyanue urged the board to take its role seriously, calling it "a foundation for trust and transformation."

"The future of public infrastructure, environmental safety and economic growth depends on engineers upholding the highest standards," Nyanue said.

ESOL President Engr. David D. Wounuah described the induction as the culmination of decades of effort by Liberian engineers to secure professional autonomy.

"This board is not merely administrative -- it is a cornerstone of excellence and national development," Wounuah said.

Engr. Victor B. Smith, one of the inducted members and president of the Federation of Engineering Organizations, struck a more reflective tone.

"Today marks the beginning of a world that will perpetually exist," Smith said. "Even after we have served and returned to our destinations marked by the great act of the universe, this institution shall remain."

Citing a Chinese proverb -- "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step" -- Smith added, "Licensing is more than a certificate. It is proof that you are competent, ethical and legally authorized to serve society."

Gender Gaps Highlighted

Former Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins used the occasion to call for greater female participation in engineering.

"The problem is not capacity -- it's perception," she said. "I was once told engineering wasn't for women, but I proved otherwise. And so can you."

Several female engineers at the event urged government and development partners to fund scholarships and training programs for women in STEM fields.

Warning Against Politics

Speaking on behalf of Vice President Jeremiah Kpang Koung, Chief of Staff Prince Menkalo Gbieu cautioned ESOL to remain independent.

"This body must remain apolitical. The values and credibility of the Engineering Society must not be compromised by political persuasion," he said.

A Long Journey

The Board of Accreditation is backed by ESOL's constitution and the 2021 Act establishing its authority. While operating with some independence, the board will report to ESOL leadership and enforce compliance with national and international engineering standards.

Founded in the 1960s to boost local technical capacity, ESOL went dormant during Liberia's civil wars but was revived in 2006. The Society now has more than 460 members, along with auxiliaries including the Society of Women Engineers of Liberia and the Young Professional Engineers of Liberia.

"Let us not only build structures but build standards," Wounuah said. "This board is a call to action for every Liberian engineer to rise to the occasion."