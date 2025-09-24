Gambia: Assembly Moves to Shield Customary Landowners Amid Rising Land Grabs

On Monday, Hon. Sulayman Saho, Member for Central Baddibu, tabled a motion urging urgent reforms to protect customary land rights and ensure fair governance, warning that unchecked land grabbing and forced evictions threaten the dignity and peace of rural communities.

"Land in The Gambia represents not only property, but identity, livelihood, inheritance, and the foundation of rural dignity," Hon. Saho told the chamber as he introduced the motion.

He described the plight of families across the country who risks losing ancestral land to speculative buyers, political elites, and powerful individuals often without legal recourse.

Saho's motion calls for four urgent steps: a nationwide review of land disputes and evictions; the creation of a National Land Rights Commission; the drafting of a customary land security bill within 12 months; and the holding of public hearings in affected regions to hear directly from ordinary landowners.

"The majority of Gambians, especially in rural areas, access land through customary tenure passed down from family and clan," Saho said. "Yet, because of weak protections, these very people are now the most vulnerable. Women and youth who carry the burden of agriculture face even greater barriers."

Hon. Almameh Gibba of Foni Kansala called it "one of the best motions of this session," citing recent violent clashes in Sukuta and warning that failure to act could lead to "serious insecurity." He urged the government to establish the proposed National Land Rights Commission without delay: "If this commission is up and running, it will be able to amicably solve some of the issues tearing our communities apart."

Hon. Musa Badjie of Tallinding Kunjang echoed similar concerns, recalling deadly confrontations in Berending and Gunjur. "Without strong legal instruments, such incidents can erupt into widespread conflict, God forbid," he said. Badjie, however, stressed that existing laws like the State Lands Act 1991 must also be enforced. "We don't always need new laws, but we must close the gaps in implementation."

Member for Kiang West, Hon Lamin Ceesay said that in his area, "neighbors less than a kilometer apart are in court over land. How do you expect peace to prevail when communities that should share wells and farms are dragging each other before judges?" He cautioned against rushing the bill, insisting that 12 months not six was the realistic timeframe to consult across the country.

Hon. Fatou Cham of Sanimentereng recalled violent unrest in Sukuta Jabang, where tear gas was fired into homes during land clashes. "Had it not been for the grace of Allah, it could have been something else," she said emotionally, stressing the need for mediation and fair compensation mechanisms.

Hon. Assan Touray of Bakau pointed to a deeper governance problem: the failure to implement existing local government laws. "All these land problems are caused by neglect," he said. "If the recommendations in this motion are put into action, it will ease the tension."

The motion was subsequently adopted by members.

