Gambia: Barrow Swears Defence Minister, Auditor-General, Deputy Ombudsman

23 September 2025
The Point (Banjul)

His Excellency President Adama Barrow on Monday, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister for Defense, Honourable Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, Auditor-General, Amadou Sowe, and Deputy Ombudsman, Ebrima K.S. Dampha, at the State House in Banjul.

Upon the administration of oaths, President Barrow congratulated and reminded them of their significant responsibilities to build on existing best practices, address and rectify shortcomings, and continuously improve to better serve the public.

The President called on the newly sworn-in Minister to prioritise the welfare of our armed forces, ensuring they have enhanced resources to protect our sovereignty, as his role is critical in safeguarding the nation. The Minister was reminded of the crucial role of the armed forces in protecting the country's territorial integrity and upholding the values that unite the people.

He further advised the Auditor-General to prioritise transparency and integrity in all financial audits and the Deputy Ombudsman to champion fairness and justice in addressing citizens' grievances to uphold good governance, build public trust, and ensure a just society.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in colleagues, Honourable Baboucar Ousmaila Joof thanked President Barrow for the confidence and trust bestowed on them. He reaffirmed their commitment, loyalty, and duty to the nation. (Source: State House).

