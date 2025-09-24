Gambia: After Unesco Recognition - Gambia Marks 2nd Int'l Day of Sonnike Language

Following the adoption and proclamation in October 2023 by the UNESCO General Assembly, the Sarahule community in The Gambia and around the world will mark the second anniversary of the International Day of the Sonnike (Sarahule) on September 25th 2025.

It would be recalled that in October 2023, the UNESCO General Assembly acknowledged Sarahule language as one of the leading cultural languages in the world. Since then, Sonnike community around the globe gathers each year to commemorate the day which includes speeches and showcasing of their rich culture and tradition.

In the same vein, the theme for this year's event is - 'The impact of digital technology on the preservation and promotion of the Soninke language'.

At a presser held on Sunday on the level of preparations ahead of this year's event, Sheriff Marie Tambadou, president Sumpoo Do Khati Youth Committee, acknowledged that Soninke is synonymous with Sarahule.

He recalled that in 2023, the United UNESCO General Assembly and its executive passed Resolution proclaiming 25th of September each year as International Soninke Language Day.

"It was celebrated last year for the first time at the seat of UNESCO in Paris, France and all around the world, where Soninke communities are located including in The Gambia."

Tambadou recalled that between last year and this year, researchers and professors have written books, which will be launched in Paris, France, adding that in The Gambia, there's an association of Soninke language writers and experts, who have also written books, which will be launched this year.

He revealed that the idea is to celebrate the day every year until dooms day, further expressing resolve that they would be able to celebrate this event in the Kombos and upcountry to attract greater numbers.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstance beyond our control, we couldn't and that the Soninke people who live upcountry will join us here in the Kombos to celebrate this event."

The veteran lawyer spoke of their resolve to mark the event annually where they will also amass large turn-out.

The language is a national language in The Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Conakry and over time, has become an official language in Mali. It is also spoken by Diaspora communities in Central and East Africa, France, Spain, and around the world.

Meanwhile, according to a press release from the association, whilst a delegation from The Gambia travelled to Paris and joined other Soninkes from different parts of the world in celebrating this historic day, those in The Gambia will celebrate the day as a landmark day in history.

The event is usually characterised with speeches, talks and symposiums as well as other events showcasing the rich Soninke food, culture, custom and entertainment.

Thus, they invite all the Soninke and people in The Gambia and around the world to celebrate this day with them to highlight their language and culture as they did last year in The Gambia and around the world.

