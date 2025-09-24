Gambia: GFA Condemns Political Platforms Used for Personal Attacks

Sheikh Sadibu Jadama, the Diaspora representative for Gambia For All party (GFA) has denounced politics of attack, stressing that political platforms are not meant for personal attacks or sensational claims.

He emphasised that the GFA stands for unity, peace, justice and equality for all Gambians for a better Gambia under a better administration.

Speaking with The Point, Mr Jadama revealed that The Gambia For All Party demands clarity, discipline, and evidence in every political statement made on any political platform, without personal attacks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that legal professionals also carry a solemn duty to help the public understand what should go viral, and what happens in today's political arena.

Following the high-profile defamation made by some politicians, he noted that public discourse has been overwhelmed by headlines, speculation, and premature celebration.

He continued that under any democratic law, defamation is not merely the act of speaking negatively about someone, adding that for such a claim to succeed; political pundits must prove those statements made during political gatherings bear the truth before publication.

He said that many senior statesmen suffered measurable harm as a result, saying courts in The Gambia do not award damages based on popularity, fame, or emotion, but rely on proof.

He emphasised that the GFA always stands for truth and political awareness, a message to all good Gambian citizens, noting that insults, insinuations and vendettas have no place in any democratic government.

"It is deeply unprofessional and concerning for few politicians to abandon the language of politics to wade into the waters of propaganda. Political platforms are not a weapon of personal or partisan warfare," he said.

"When politicians make themselves into pundits and populists, they erode public trust. Our duty as members of the GFA is to speak the truth not to sensationalize it," he further emphasised.

"We must remind ourselves as good citizens that politics is not only about principle. It is about preparation, evidence, cost, and consequence," he concluded.

EU pledges support for 'Made in Gambia' initiative

After UNESCO recognition: Gambia marks 2nd Int'l Day of Sonnike Language